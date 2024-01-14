Top Nigerian singer Asake celebrated his 29th birthday and had a good time with his girlfriend, Madam Mystiquee

A video made the rounds on social media of the YBNL star’s partner celebrating him

Many netizens reacted to the heartwarming video of Asake with his girlfriend, calling the lady Mrs Money

Popular Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade Asake’s girlfriend, Madam Mystiquee, is trending on social media over his 29th birthday celebration.

Asake turned the new age on January 13, 2024, and his woman made sure to mark the occasion in a special way.

Asake's girlfriend celebrated his 29th birthday. Photos: tooxclusive_com

Source: Instagram

A video of the young lady recording a sweet moment with the Lonely At The Top crooner made the rounds on social media. In the short clip, Asake was seen lighting a cigarette from a lighter around his woman’s bosom.

Shortly after that, the music star came back to wrap himself around his girlfriend as she held onto bundles of cash while he also sprayed her with some money.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The romantic video was accompanied by a caption from Madam Mystiquee where she called Asake the love of her life. She wrote:

“Happy birthday to the love of my life.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions to video of Asake celebrating 29th birthday with girlfriend

Shortly after the video of Asake with his girlfriend on his 29th birthday went viral, many netizens dropped their hot takes about their relationship. Read some of their comments below:

dahcoochiehub:

“If he didn’t have money, will he still be the love of your life?? This girl wey nah confirm baddi£!!!”

Same_harriet:

“If na Nigerian girl, una artist for no Dey do this kind this with her or even allow her to dress the way she does. Nigerian men only get standard for Nigerian women, outside them Dey follow and marry anything.”

mzzsholz:

“The same Asake wey dey him lonely at the top?since when shaderoom don sey Akon wey sing lonely get 2 wives I no dey believe any lyrics againuna just Dey deceive us.”

mazi_okpara:

“Sha get money for this life. E get why.”

im_surviver_lione:

“Where were this girl where Niggga is broke hustling to make am ?.”

mz__yemmy:

“Asake you deceive us so you are not lonely .”

___ewatomilola___:

“That lighter shiit is dope na them sabi the shege wey them dey see together ..”

ufuoma_ighuofuese:

“Enjoy your time baby.”

rachael_smile:

“Mrs money.”

u_nicee_:

“Finished man .”

Throwback video of Asake performing as Broda Shaggi's backup singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake caused a stir on social media after a throwback video of him with comedian Samuel Perry, aka Broda Shaggi, resurfaced online.

In the video posted on Instagram by @tooxclusive_com and spotted by Legit.ng, Asake was seen performing as Broda Shaggi's backup singer.

The Grammy-nominated musician sang sonorously as a backup singer while other crew members played the piano and guitar.

Source: Legit.ng