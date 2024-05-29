An old photo of Nigeria rapper Zlatan Ibile and controversial singer Naira Marley when they were arrested and paraded by the EFCC as fraudsters recently re-emerged online

The images have been making the rounds on social media as Zlatan Ibile celebrates his 10th anniversary as a musician

However, it is something that has caught the attention of netizens about the viral images instead of the growth that Zlatan's music career has witnessed since his big break

Renowned Nigerian rapper and fashion entrepreneur Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile, recently celebrated his 10th anniversary as an artist.

Amidst the celebration, netizens dug into the singer's past and some of his controversial moments.

Reactions trailed the re-emergence of Zlatan Ibile and Naira Marley's old photos when the EFCC arrested them. Photo credit: @zlatan_ibile/@nairamarley

An image of Ibile with controversial singer Naira Marley has stirred the most reaction on social media, with many thanking God for Zlatan's life.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the EFCC arrested Zlatan and Naira Marley in 2019 for committing fraud while using music as a front.

See the trending image that got people talking:

"Hin life for don spoil" - Netizens react

Reactions have trailed the viral image after it re-emerged online, with many netizens sharing their thoughts about the singer's growth.

Some noted that Zlatan's career took off because he stopped hanging out with Naira Marley.

Many noted that if he had moved away from Naira Marley, he probably would have ended up dead like Mohbad or a junkie like Zinoleesky.

See some of the reactions that trailed the re-emergence of the old photo:

@Tonyjay:

"No be lie him life go spoil like zino o."

@Bidal4Life:

"I just dey Thank God for Ramon Jago too. Sam larry 4 don turn am to Barbecue by now."

@guycalleddammy:

"My guy wise up and built himself up pretty well. See sweet Growth."

@olamideoficiall:

"Just like Zino Abi."

@miraclejoe241:

"Omo whalai you no lie. But the way you dey caption dey always make me laugh."

@malik_idris:

"E for don sabi bully people wella."

@vibes_checkmate:

"Him go just de thank God everyday."

@OT96Flex:

"Why naira marley do eyes like that, his eyes come resemble Dami own, guys help me observe this."

@Austinesmart7:

"You’re not far from truth."

EFCC Interrogates Obi Cubana for Money Laundering

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the EFCC interrogated popular nightlife king Obi Cubana over crimes relating to money laundering.

However, a report by BBC Pidgin noted that Obi Cubana was not arrested; instead, it was an invitation.

The source said the socialite was invited two weeks ago but showed up at the commission's office at Wuse Zone 6 Abuja.

