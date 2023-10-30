Popular Nigerian singer, Asake, appears to have now given fans a peep into his love life

Just recently, the music star was seen stepping out to the beach with a mystery lady as fans surrounded him

A number of netizens reacted to videos of the music star with his purported girlfriend with many of them claiming to be heartbroken

Much loved Nigerian singer, Asake, is now trending on social media over a video of him with his ‘girlfriend’.

The music star whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, was seen stepping out in Lagos with a mystery lady.

In viral clips, the Lonely At The Top crooner was seen holding on to the lady as they both walked to their reserved spot on the beach.

The music star proved to be a gentleman as he led his woman gently to their space as many excited fans gathered round them.

See the viral clip below:

See another video below:

Reactions as Asake steps out with his ‘girlfriend’ in Lagos

It did not take long for the video of Asake with his purported girlfriend to make the rounds online and it raised a lot of comments from Nigerians. A number of female fans claimed that the singer broke their heart.

Read some of their comments below:

dianpretty24:

“ME and 1 million other girls are crying right now.”

dee.money.02:

“Make he no get gf nii abi what's the problem.”

Shaggi_milly:

“He no pick just anyhow person I love you jare.”

gleeful_04:

“Na na dis girl Dey give am dressing style!”

Bibiano_omomummy1:

“Boat cruise way.”

adekaz_87:

“See security you come you collect no time.”

cyndy_gold03:

“Asake please don't break my hrt don't let me die in pains.”

walkdownmorris01:

“D lucky one at d moment don take am.”

wuraolagold096:

“Break who's heart I love his music, but never crushing on him.”

Wezeelee:

“Una mind no go touch ground. It's not lonely at the top anymore.”

Nengi_ikalama:

“E don break my heart.”

Asake speaks on his struggles with fame

Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake opened up about his life before fame and how he’s being treated currently.

Asake, who made it to the limelight some months ago after dropping his hit song “Omo Ope” featuring YBNL label boss Olamide, has amassed many fans and lovers.

However, Asake, in an interview, revealed his newfound fame has made it difficult for him to spot the difference between those who show him fake love and those who really love him.

