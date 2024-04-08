Popular small-sized Nigerian actress Aunty Ramota is now being accused of jealousy over her recent actions

A video went viral showing the moment the movie star stormed off after fans took photos with her fellow small-sized colleague Aunty Ajara

The viral video sparked a series of reactions as fans tried to determine the reason for Aunty Ramota’s behaviour

Popular Nigerian actress Ramota Adetu aka Aunty Ramota is trending for the umpteenth time for controversial reasons.

Just recently, a video made the rounds on social media of the small-sized actress walking out on some fans during a photo session.

Nigerians call Aunty Ramota jealous over trending video. Photos: @famousblogng, @auntyramota_authentic

Source: Instagram

In the clip which was shared on Instagram by @famousblogng and spotted by Legit.ng, Aunty Ramota was seated on a bench with some fans with one of the admirers carrying her fellow small-sized colleague, Aunty Ajara, on his lap as they took photos together.

Aunty Ramota seemed displeased with what was happening and after a while, she bent to pick up her nylon bag from the ground and walked out on the fans and went to stand somewhere closeby.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The fans seemed surprised by her actions and they burst out into laughter. See the viral video below:

Reactions as Aunty Ramota walks out on fans

The video of Aunty Ramota walking out on some fans who were taking photos with Aunty Ajara soon spread on social media and sparked an online debate. While some netizens called her jealous, others defended her actions.

Read some of their comments below:

martha_juku:

“Her condition makes her angry all the time which is understandable.”

Damolababy82:

“God knows who we are ALL gonna be…before creating us..If to say Aunty Ramota dey OK hmmm.”

rukayat_osholonge:

“Ajara is a beautiful soul.”

Stargirlreal:

“Just imagine ooo Supposing she con get better body that means her pride for dey all over the place . The other Aunty is more humble.”

Meshypersonalshopper:

“Angry bird .”

Tulad_jays:

“hanty romota and jealous na 5 and 6.”

Swluchiegreen:

“What if she’s not jealous, what if she felt like it wasn’t necessary sitting there on her own while she wasn’t part of the picture and she felt like walking away to do something else?”

damselofzion:

“She's too troublesome.”

Aladiautos:

“Aunty Ramota wahala too much.”

itsjustnife_1:

“Aunty Ajara you are loved jare.”

I_am_vickthor:

“Or maybe she doesn’t want to be in the picture .”

Shideeqot:

“You can't compare Aunty Ajara with Aunty Ramota. Aunty Ajara only suffered for dwarfism but Aunty Ramota in the other hand has syndrome condition and her sense is just like a kid own.”

Amoriadeprettydee2:

“Aunty ramota and her poly bag with her skull cap na 5&6.”

Chef_baybie:

“She wasn’t jealous , she was just avoiding the camera . Why take a photo of her without permission?”

iam_cocoblack:

“Why him no carry aunty Ramota for the other leg na .”

Xclusivekandy:

“I still love you Aunty Ramot, cause I understood your condition.no one can take your shine.”

Pills for curves land Aunty Ramota in hospital

Meanwhile, in April 2023, Legit.ng reported that Aunty Ramota trended online after clips of her at a hospital went viral.

An individual who filmed the clip showed off some body-enhancing pills that Aunty Ramota allegedly ingested to increase her curves before landing in the hospital.

The situation got many Nigerians talking, with some wondering who she was trying to impress.

Source: Legit.ng