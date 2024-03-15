A clip from an old movie featuring Nigerian socialite Aunty Ramota has gone viral on social media

In the movie, which was released in the 90s, a younger Aunty Ramota was spotted with veteran actor Kola Oyewo and some other colleagues

The viral video stunned many netizens as many found it hard to believe that the small-sized actress has come a long way in the movie industry

Several movie lovers couldn't help but react to a viral clip from an old movie featuring popular Nigerian socialite Ramota Adetu, better known as Aunty Ramota.

The small-sized actress, who recently opened up on her desire to have a bigger backside, in the clip played the role of a sprinter whom two small-sized actors wanted to marry.

Tunde Ednut shares old movie featuring Aunty Ramota. Credit: @authenticauntyramota

Source: Instagram

Veteran actor Kola Oyewo, who was also a cast in the movie, looked helpless as Aunty Ramota turned down her suitor's offer.

Tunde Ednut, who shared the video, disclosed he was in primary school when the movie was released.

He wrote:

"Throwback of Aunty Ramota in a movie when I was in primary school. How old will Aunty be now?"

Watch the clip from the old movie below:

Further research showed the movie titled Ile Olowo was released in the 90s, when Nollywood used Video Home System VHS.

Reactions trail Aunty Ramota's old video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens stated that the small-sized actress ought to be in the category of veteran movie stars in Nollywood. Read some of the comments below:

iamdbull:

"Someone said she's agemate with oga bello."

iamgidiboss:

"GenZ can never know the “IBEJI ORAN??"

fine_kogigirl:

"Anty Ramota get hair for here ooo."

beliver_1x1:

"She’s 42 or 43 year old I gue. If you double am go meet her."

smplyjessie1:

"Ahh so she has been Ramoting since 90’s."

quiddyofficial:

"People don grind for this life Sha. Na make God bless person hustle. Aunty Ramota na OG before IG."

damilareomotundedada:

"No wonder she dey vex if you no put aunty for her name."

Aunty Ramota lands in hospital

Meanwhile, in April 2023, Legit.ng reported that Aunty Ramota trended after clips of her at a hospital went viral.

An individual who filmed the clip showed off some body-enhancing pills that Aunty Ramota allegedly ingested to increase her curves before landing in the hospital.

The situation got many Nigerians talking, with some wondering who she was trying to impress.

Source: Legit.ng