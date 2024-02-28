Nigerian socialite Aunty Ramota has caused a stir on social media after sharing her curvy body goals

In a video that was posted online, the small-sized public figure was heard speaking on her desire for surgery to increase her backside

Aunty Ramota’s seriousness as she asked for money to do BBL drew the attention of many netizens and raised funny comments

Popular Nigerian socialite Ramota Adetu, aka Aunty Ramota, is back in the news over her latest social media antics.

The small-sized public figure was recently a guest on the Isa Amira Show when she opened up on her desire to have a bigger backside.

Aunty Ramota showed her backside as she spoke on doing BBL. Photos: @isaamira_foodbank, @auntyramota_authentic

Source: Instagram

Aunty Ramota left the show host amused as she spoke with seriousness about having a BBL surgery done. The clip started with the public figure shaking her backside for the camera to prove that she needed the procedure done.

Not stopping there, Aunty Ramota went on to ask the show host to give her money for the BBL. The presenter’s explanation that the socialite did not have a big body to carry a big backside did not discourage Aunty Ramota as she pressed on for the money for the surgery.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the funny video below:

Reactions as Aunty Ramota says she wants BBL

Aunty Ramota, who had earlier cried out over her missing phone, amused netizens with how she shook her backside in the video. Read some of their comments below:

Ucheogbod:

“Go girl .”

andeshijustina:

“Anti Ramota Ore Anti Amira .”

abdollarabdullahi:

“Wetin be this?”

udeh3285:

“Anti ramota is looking good.”

joy.adelabu:

“ my belle ooo.”

Ajilaisaac:

“My belle O ah, Aunty Ramota wan add.”

aboki_wasiu:

“@burnaboygram come and see your crush @auntyramota_authentic the most beautiful in Nigeria .”

praise_owoicho:

“Give am money .”

Softmoney1493:

“I don laugh tire.”

christiana.manasseh.923:

“No be only bbl lol.”

Pills for curves land Aunty Ramota in hospital

Meanwhile, in April 2023, Legit.ng reported that Aunty Ramota trended online after clips of her at a hospital went viral.

An individual who filmed the clip showed off some body-enhancing pills that Aunty Ramota allegedly ingested to increase her curves before landing in the hospital.

The situation got many Nigerians talking, with some wondering who she was trying to impress.

Source: Legit.ng