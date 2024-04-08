A young Nigerian man was taken aback when he met a woman who, despite her Chinese appearance, claimed to be from Onitsha, Nigeria

Their recorded conversation, filled with light-hearted banter, captured the man’s surprise at her assertion of Nigerian identity

The consensus among spectators suggested that she might possess a mixed racial heritage

The lady said she was from Onitsha. Photo credit: @mrchina87

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

