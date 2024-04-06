A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after rocking a strange-looking artificial afro hair in public

In the clip on TikTok, people stared at her in confusion over her ability to carry such an oversized hair under the hot weather

Many netizens who watched the video stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the lady's outlook

A Nigerian woman turned heads on the road with her weird-looking hairstyle which he proudly flaunted.

In a video shared on TikTok by @michaelcj78, the woman rocked an oversized afro hairstyle which attracted the attention of many.

Lady storms main road with strange hairstyle Photo credit: @michaelcj78/TikTok.

Lady's strange hairstyle goes viral

In the video, people fastened their gaze on the woman as she proudly walked with her hairstyle on the road.

Her ability to carry such a hairstyle under the harsh weather with boldness and pride made her a huge sensation.

Michaelcj78 captioned the video:

“A Lion caught on camera roaming around the street.”

Reactions trail video of lady's Afro hairstyle

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the lady's choice of hairstyle.

Kim Annabelle said:

“Wetin my sister they do for road. Chimamanda come back I nor water that hair well.”

@life-let dem reacted:

“I swear this country don tire me.”

Minkasaldat said:

“Na perikoma wife be that effe she's from Izuogu.”

@lovebiafra said:

“Now l've seen the original nmanwu nde iziogu.”

Simeon Chinedu said:

“This one really follow the mmoun ndi izuogu.”

@user297927 reacted:

“She's speedy Darlington aka Akpi sister from Izuogu.”

@Toxic said:

"Fire o fire fire everywhere I will confess I will confess na me dey do her pls forgive me my fans."

Annie's frameworld in Lagos said:

“For this kind heat.”

@ukachiuche said:

“The song said it, she's that masquerade from Izuogu, mhuu.”

