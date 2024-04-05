Popular Nigerian singer Patoranking recently shared an interesting interaction he had with his daughters on social media

In the viral video, the two little girls were seen correcting their father’s English and teaching him how to pronounce ‘pizza’

The clip sparked a series of reactions from netizens with many of them applauding his daughters

Popular Nigerian singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie aka Patoranking and his daughters, Wilmer and Welda, are once again trending on social media.

The music star who is known to share some cute bonding moments with his daughters took to Instagram to post a video of them correcting his English.

In the 40-seconds clip, Patoranking was driving with his two daughters in the back seat when they started to correct his pronunciation of the word ‘pizza’.

The dancehall crooner’s eldest daughter, Wilmer, was very vocal with her correction as she told her father the correct way to pronounce the popular Italian dish.

As the video progressed, Wilmer went on to ask her father if he was clumsy and he seemed to be very amused by it. See a video of their interaction below:

Fans react to video of Patoranking and his daughters

The video of Patoranking’s daughters teaching him the right way to pronounce ‘pizza’ soon went viral and raised hilarious comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Debolalagos:

“Daddy are you clumsy ? God bless our children.”

superblachomes:

“Your daddy is a bush man my babies,please bear with him.”

austin_bren:

“Kids will embarrass you as if your not the one paying their school fees .”

143_misplaced:

“ She said “Are you Clumsy” . So she knows the meaning of clumsy? ”

Real_akumalo:

“Suffer pay school fees still chop insult….. .”

swatsworld_herbals:

“Una dey educate una sponsor.”

giftsbyenielleconcepts:

“His school fees money is working.”

blingsbyjules:

“Daddy,are you a little girl? Daddy,are you clumsy? Walai,if I be una papa una no go see that pizza chop.”

Seejoysat:

“See this children oo, your daddy wey see wetin happen for Abule… una wan come Dey correct am say; pi-zzaaaa ”

Sandypreneur:

“But if they don't correct us this way, why are we paying their fees?”

Enechelsea:

“it's the assistant corrector for me, see her small mouth. God help us from this children, I called a big vehicle "car" the other day and my two year old who's still in play group and hasn't even finished talking say "No mama, no, tuck, tuck" (truck). E sweet me ehn, my school fees money dey work.”

Nneka_diuto:

“These little ones, they no get chill at all. They can correct you anywhere and anytime.”

Patoranking's daughter speak French in video

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Patoranking's daughters Wilmer and Welda, caught the attention of Nigerians with a viral video of them speaking French.

In the viral clip, the singer's first daughter Wilmer introduced herself in French and was joined shortly after by her young sister, who, according to them, is two years old.

The toddler also introduced herself in French, and the woman behind the camera urged Wilmer to translate what she and her sister had just said into English.

