Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her husband Fidelis Anosike displayed some dance skills that had many smiling

In a video shared online, Rita wore a classy blue gown while Fidelis rocked white outfits as they moved to the rhythm of the music

Their steps and lovely looks got netizens blushing as they made their choice of who performed better

Popular Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her husband Fidelis Anosike have gotten the attention of their fans after a video of both of them dancing trended online.

Rita Dominic and her husband Fidelis Anosike look adorable in their outfits. Image credit: @ritadominic

In the video which was shared by @nini_ilobi on Instagram, the beautiful role interpreter wore a stunning blue dress which she combined with sunglasses and other classy jewellries.

Her husband was also on point as he rocked a white shirt and trousers as they gave their fans some couple goals.

They placed their hands on each other at intervals as they danced and they also moved their feet which looked cute in the video.

The coupled left their fans with a hard decision on who was the better dancer. Some people could not help but complement Rita's gorgeous look.

See the video of Rita and Fidelis' dance steps below:

Reactions to Rita and Fidelis' dance

Several fans of the couple have reacted to their dance styles. See some of the reactions below:

@faith_gora:

"Rita Dominic’s beauty needs to be studied. chaiiiiiii"

@ladyy_portia:

"Nahhhh I am a mopping stick! Na today I confirm am."

@el_nathalia:

"This is the cutest video ever."

@jennit19:

"Is it not too early for this? Thank God we are seeing more happier relationships and marriages."

@glitzandjingles_jewelry:

"Steppers and lovers."

@judith__okoye:

"My RiRi is a stepper."

@arinoladeyemo:

"They both won. This so beautiful."

@rutie___b:

"They are so cute."

@sheisboki:

"Ezenwanyi @ritadominic of course. Oga tried sha."

@nnennajose:

"My uncle is the winner @fidelisanosike but I love my wife @ritadominic."

