Nollywood star Toyin Abraham recently stirred emotions on social media with a video of herself and her hubby jumping on the "Establish trend."

In the viral clip, the Nollywood actress did a video mix of an old photo of herself and her hubby when they were still both upcomers in the movie industry.

"Esther was black and broke": Toyin Abraham and hubby jump on the "Esthablish" trend with old pic. Photo credit: @toyin_abraham/@kolawole_ajeyemi

The same clip also showed how the couple transitioned from their days of humble beginnings to their current look.

Over the last few days, a particular trend tagged "Establish" has been making the rounds on TikTok and Instagram.

The trend is themed around how a person goes through tremendous changes when they make it big in life with their looks metamorphosing from looking ugly, dark and broke to looking clean and beautiful.

Watch Toyin Abraham's video below:

Reactions trail Toyin Abraham's video

Toyin Abraham's stirred massive reactions on social media as netizen teased the couple noting that their love story started a long time before they finally decided to do something about it.

Here are some of the comments that trailed Toyin Abraham's Establish's trend:

@okanlawonmojisola68:

"Mummy ire challenge reach your turn, you turn am to couples goal. Justice for the singles."

@lolade_okusanya:

"E enter dieeeeeeeeee!! Make me seff go find man wey I go do ‘Establish’ challenge with."

@empress_store16:

"This so sweet."

@amalbotanicals:

"Established Mama."

@saadatbibire:

"This one enter pa."

@geebeekee:

"This Daddy Ire picture don suffer for WorldBest hand."

@ucheogbodo:

"Beautiful Couple."

@strawberrycuteface:

"This one enter abeg."

Toyin Abraham shares loved-up photo with hubby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip of Toyin Abraham and her hubby that got people talking online.

In the viral clip, Toyin Abraham affirmed to her hubby how much she loves him and is willing to go to the end of the world for him.

The Nollywood power couple rocked a black outfit in the trending clip.

Source: Legit.ng