Nollywood actress Rita Dominic recently made some striking revelations about herself and her marriage

The actress was recently on Joy TV, where she revealed why she waited for so long before she got married despite having numerous suitors for years

During the interview, Rita Dominic revealed that the best thing anyone who intends to go into a marriage can do to have peace and happiness is for them to marry their friend

Ace Nollywood actress Rita Dominic was recently in Ghana, where she spoke about her marriage while on the famous television station Joy TV.

During a recent interview with Joy TV, Rita Dominic explained why she married at 46. She shared that it was all worth it despite the societal pressure of waiting so long.

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic finally shares reason for her late marriage. Photo credit: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

Rita Dominic revealed during the chat that she waited so long before tying the knot because she wanted to be sure that she was getting married for the right reasons and not due to societal pressure.

"I had many suitors" - Rita Dominic

The Nollywood star also revealed that being a celebrity didn't mean she wasn't spoiled with a choice of men to pick from; instead, there were too many.

However, she kept waiting until she found the right person. Rita noted that she and her husband had been friends for years before deciding to tie the knot.

She also noted waiting so long was challenging, but she persevered because she wanted to marry for the right reasons and not due to societal pressure.

Watch the viral interview below:

Netizens react to Rita Dominic's comment

See some of the comments that trailed Rita Dominic's interview:

@mizmoreis:

"A queen and more did you hear that? A man of her dreams and not a man “society” dreams for her. I have always loved and respected this lady. God indeed makes all things beautiful in his time."

@nostresslucky:

"What an odd question! How old is she?"

@balo_ng:

"I truly agree with you, Rita Dominic, it's always good not to take Marriage decision because of pressure. However, it's also very good to be decisive enough as time lost can never be regained."

@monal_ia:

"I'm just smiling anyhow ... I lor you riri baybeee."

@bettyruth0007:

"Omo I truly understand. I’ve asked myself why I am getting married?"

@goldengirlinternational:

"Rita is such a lovely lady."

@wild_n_silky:

"How about you you ask her about business or the movies she make? How about that?"

@thelindalyn:

"It is worth the wait my Queen. Marriage has to be for one’s self not for others."

@teenaitseuwa:

"I am so so happy for you @ritadominic .God bless her and husband and give her fulfilment in the marriage."

@cullinan_vintage_lifestyle:

"True love will definitely bring out the baby girl in you."

@omohomor:

"I want to be young like you when I grow up."

@millicentadaezenwafor:

"Wow very interesting so beautiful Mrs Rita so a lovely woman."

@iamlyndaben:

"The right man will always make u blush when the thought of him comes to mind."

Rita Dominic celebrates her hubby's birthday

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Rita Dominic and her hubby, Fidelis Anosike that went viral a while back.

In the viral clip, the Nollywood star went all out to celebrate her hubby as he turned a new age and the video got people talking.

