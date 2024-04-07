Singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has shared the new Benz he got recently as he promotes the movie Ajakaju

The movie, which was produced by Nollywood actress and filmmaker Eniola Ajao, is currently making millions of naira at cinemas

In the past weeks, the movie has been in the news for different reasons, especially with the involvement of popular cross-dresser Bobrisky

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has expressed excitement after he showed off the new Benz he got following his promotion of the movie A Beast Of Two Worlds (Ajakaju).

Eniola Ajao and Portable look lovely in their attire. Image credit: @eniola_ajao, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In a video, he was seen alongside the producer of the movie Eniola Ajao with the new car. The singer, who is known for his controversies, was in his usual cheerful self as he revealed that promoting the movie brought him good fortune.

Recall that controversial cross-dresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, was used to promote the movie when he won the Best-Dressed Female during the premiere. This caused a buzz online as many people were against it.

In a recent development, Bobrisky was arrested for abusing the naira and some people stated that it made Eniola shift publicity of her movie to Portable, who also queried Bobrisky for winning a female award when he does not belong to the gender.

See the video of Portable and Eniola rejoicing over his new Benz below:

Reactions to Portable's New Benz

See some of the reactions of netizens to Portable's new Benz below:

@archbishopT2:

"No be Portable in person Eniola dey respect o, na the money and fame she dey respect. Work hard make poverty no hide you for backyard."

@prince oyeyemi Awofehinti:

"Portable go shop Eniola Ajao dat day, ajeh."

@olumide:

"She go make friend with Portable make he no spoil his life."

@EyinjuOluwa:

"Bobriski wey dem take do stunt Dey where he Dey, these ones Dey jubilate, this life Ehn when you please people too much and u fail their lives will continue, no go Dey do pass yourself."

@tasha117.2:

"E be like say Eniola Ajao dey fall in love with Portable."

@Aderoju:

"One werey get car, one werey get court case. Werey pass werey."

@ABACHA03:

"If she has secrets, she better keep it to herself make overjoy no open her mouth."

@happy pills:

"Give what belongs to the devil to the devil and na wetin Eniola do."

@bbJangy:

"Eniola Ajao, friend to a friend's enemy....all na scam."

@WHITE1783:

"She just needs to be more cautious. Create boundaries o."

Portable confronts Eniola Ajao

Legit.ng earlier reported that videos of Portable arriving at the Ikeja City Mall for Ajakaju's meet-and-greet with Eniola Ajao had trended.

In one of the viral clips, Portable tackled Eniola for crowning a crossdresser, Bobrisky, the best-dressed female, at the premiere of her movie.

During the confrontation, the actress tried to cover Portable's mouth in a bid to stop him from talking about the best-dressed saga.

Source: Legit.ng