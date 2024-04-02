Nigerians have reacted to a trending video of a group of oyinbo ladies dancing happily to Portable's recent track

The track was a diss song the Zazu crooner released to taunt crossdresser Bobrisky after his controversial award

Internet users were in stitches over how the ladies vibed to the trending song and commented funnily

Portable's diss track for crossdresser Bobrisky is fast making waves and has found its way outside the shores of Nigeria.

A Nigerian lady abroad shared a video where she and a group of white female friends danced to the diss track.

"Y’all meet my sisterhood,"@hardiolar captioned her viral TikTok video.

In the clip, the ladies were in a line, each taking turns showcasing their dance in front of the camera.

Netizens were amused by how the white folks danced. The Nigerian lady wrapped up the dance showcase with a brief twerk move.

The clip has amassed over 700k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

People react to the oyinbos dance moves

Olado FX King said:

"Wait ooo the second one after you look familiar she don come Oshodi-Isolo before? Abi na my eyes dey pain me."

Debo said:

"None of dem understand the song. Dem just Dey flow with the beat."

user8235458602122 said:

"You see this one wey de after you. Help me bring her come Naija if you de come."

Jamal said:

"Na everything be fight for this people ,dance you Dey show us your fighting skills."

princeabrano said:

"Bobrisky watching this video in the labour room."

marley said:

"I no come know who be sister Lee and sister mee, them to resemble."

~Gustavo said:

"Shey na one person appear for the whole video ni because na one face I dey see so."

Portable composes diss track for Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Portable had composed a diss track for Bobrisky

Recall that Portable ranted over Bobrisky winning Best Dressed Female at Eniola Ajao's movie premiere. He told the crossdresser to stop referring to himself as the sisterhood.

This apparently did not sit well with Bob, who responded by calling him a disgusting man and cursing his generation. Taking their face off to another degree, the street pop act posted a video of himself in the studio making a diss track for the crossdresser.

