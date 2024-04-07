Videos and comments shared on social media by Nigerian activist Verydarkman where he spoke about Afrobeats artiste Davido

In the viral posts, Verydarkman tried to address some comments claimed to have been made by Davido to Daddy Freeze about VDM

The social media activist revealed the type of relationship he shares with Davido and why he has no right to tell him what to say or not during his online engagements

Nigerian social media activist and influencer Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has stirred emotions online with his recent comments about billionaire singer Davido.

Verydarkman's comment was a response to some claims and allegations levelled against him by Daddy Freeze.

Source: Instagram

According to VDM, Daddy Freeze claimed that Davido had spoken to him, and during the conversation, he slammed Verydarkman.

He noted that Davido lashed VDM, slamming the activist for always talking too much. This comment stirred Verydarkman's response and his reason for telling Davido to know his place.

Verydarkman sends Davido a message

In his response to the claimed comment credited to Davido, the social media activist didn't go easy.

In his response, he slammed Davido, noting that the singer has no right to tell him what to post on his page.

He also clarified that Davido doesn't pay his bills nor feed or clothe him, so he has no right to tell him how to use his platform.

In the viral post, Verydarkman also clarified the type of relationship that exists between him and Davido. He noted that DMW is just his guy.

It is no news that Verydarkman and Daddy Freeze are not friends; they do not share the same interests, which certainly informs his response to the OAP's comment about Davido.

See Verydarkman's post below:

Reactions trail Verydarkman's comments about Davido

Here are some of the comments that trailed VDM's post:

@ale____ola1:

"He was calling out daddyfreez but Una sha wan squeeze David into the conversation to suit your stupid agenda. This is about vdm and daddy freez allegations."

@cigrene_:

"I don’t understand, una want make he lie? If he said davido is not feeding him then he’s not feeding him. Y’all should rest."

@iam_zaiiii:

"Na so see finish dey take start that’s why David should stop associating himself with nuisances like VDM."

@des_torex:

"I don’t see anything wrong with this, if davido doesn’t feed him or cloth him, why then should he say otherwise….. and why Daddyfreeze one use Davido as weapon against person wey Davido no dey take care of.."

@julianvowlet:

"E don dey set, next person now na tunde go collect from this guy hand."

@vitamiin.tee:

"E don clear am, he said: David na my guy."

@patrick_mary313:

"Talk am for video, we don't understand the write up."

@dremzy1:

"A lot of una dey confused sha , man called out someone for saying something against him and made it clear that no one influences what he says, una say na pride, the same una wey talk say those people don abadone am, , clowns."

@glasstonee:

"The bad part about this guy . His loyalty is questionable. He can drag anyone. Even Tunde once made a post about loyalty and that he has certain people he’ll never drag. But VDM , he has no limits which is a terrible thing. I wish him well tho."

@soulg_couture1:

"Daddy freeze got freezed."

@official_estherbright:

"This boy fit no end well."

@temi_tayo2:

"See as my Fav downgrade himself! Hey DavidddddddddddddStop making yourself accessible."

@the_prettyonomhen:

"I support VDM for this. Daddy freeze own too much abeg."

