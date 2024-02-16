Top Nigerian singer Davido recently met with controversial social media activist VeryDarkMan in London

Photos made the rounds on social media of the music star chilling with VDM, and it raised mixed feelings from netizens

While some of them commended Davido, others bashed the DMW boss for mingling with the controversial personality

Popular Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and controversial TikTok activist Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, are back in the news to the surprise of many.

Just recently, the music star was spotted hanging out with VDM in London and photos of them mingling were posted online.

Nigerians react to photos of Davido and VeryDarkMan in London. Photos: @mazitundeednut, @davido

Taking to his Instagram stories, Davido shared one of the photos he took with the controversial personality and also accompanied it with a caption where he referred to them as freedom fighters.

See a screenshot of the post below:

Nigerian celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut also shared another photo of Davido with VDM on his Instagram page. According to the former singer, the controversial activist was chilling with the winning team.

See the snap below:

Reactions as Davido hangs out with VeryDarkMan

The photos of Davido with VDM soon went viral and they raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens. A number of them did not appear pleased to see the singer having a good time with the controversial public figure.

Read some of their comments below:

abigaildavison80:

“Nobody I mean nobody chase clouts pass davido.”

dfw__annie5:

“Imagine Davido stooping so low to vdm level no wonder e no win Grammy ,a los£r.”

Her_majestyjoy:

“And Chioma go serve this guy food ooo forgetting is a woman hater smh ‍♀️ any man wey Dey support this guy is a big red flag cause you won’t hesitate to do to a woman what this guy did to Wunmi.”

diamond_foray1:

“Na why I no pity anybody wey drag Davido. He meritocratically deserves it.”

iam_kingmercy01:

“Davido and downgrading himself 5&6.”

dhayourcreme:

“FREEDOM FIGHTER !?? Misuse of ENGLISH & TERMINOLOGY ‍♂️.”

abbieetm:

“Davido and mingling with weird people eh I’m tired of my fave.”

___rennnie:

“This guy wan dey make me dislike davido sha‍♀️.”

wizkidayo_affairs:

“Na why them Dey always see this one finish… tomorrow now e go Dey cry if that one don eff am up.”

i0u1m:

“Na part of why e no fit ever win Grammy. He no sabi when and how to mingle and who to mingle with. Dem don buy clothes and footwear for the mumu. Y he no wear d singlet pose with am? Smellos.”

Realcynthiamorgann:

“I love what tunde is doing , he is transforming this guy to be a billionaire , those of u who shamed him will regret this.”

sammydray8702:

“The only poor man wey they defeat the rich.”

richy_billy_02:

“Vdm is just trying to let’s y’all know that this is his time and there’s nothing y’all can do about it.”

jully__mk7:

“It’s how vdm has traveled before those calling him dirty for me.”

