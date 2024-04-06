Nollywood star Gabriel Afolayan recently caught many by surprise when he went online to disclose that he is the father of a twin

The movie star, who is notorious for keeping his personal life away from public glare, recently shared some sneak peeks of his sons on social media

The images released by Gabriel Afolayan on his social media pages have sparked massive reactions, leaving many in awe of the striking resemblance he shares with his sons

Nigerian movie star Gabriel Afolayan is one of Nollywood's most talented actors, and he has carved a place for himself in the movie industry.

However, as he is popularly known, Gabby Lucci is one of the famous personalities who doesn't enjoy putting his private business in the public glare.

Reactions trail some viral images of Gabriel Afolayan's sons trending on social media. Photo credit: @gabbylucciii

Source: Instagram

After years of marriage, Gabriel Afolayan recently welcomed his first children, a set of twins. However, in the first years of his sons' lives, Gabriel kept them away from the media and public attention.

Until recently, he publicly announced that he was now a father, showing his sons' faces for the first time on his social media pages.

New clips of Gabriel Afolayan's twin leaks

Some recent photos of Gabriel Afolayan's twins have emerged on social media, and they have got people talking.

Many netizens couldn't help but comment about the striking resemblance the little Afolayans share with their father.

Legit.ng recalls that Gabriel Afolayan's married was once rocked by a cheating scandal that made teh couples go their separate ways for months before reconciling.

Here below are the leaked images:

Photos of Gabriel Afolayan's kids stirs reactions

Here are some of the comments that have trailed the viral images of Gabriel Afolayan's twins trending online:

@kween_demmy:

"Some fathers sabi cheat their woman…Imagine you born two children,2 of them go resemble there papaEven the girl betray her mama…Na waaa!"

@chiamakaoh:

"Please do DNA sir... I want to see if your wife is the biological mother because.. There's no evidence."

@adenikeona:

"They looks like Kunle Afolayans daughter."

@mhizabaniwonda:

"Their family blood too strong."

@happyjonathan9423:

"Nothing concern Dem with DNA."

@famousgirl237:

"Justice for mummy."

@diaryofahairlover:

"This ones are copy and paste."

@herfashionstyle_ng:

"The Afolayan’s gene too strong dem no born you well make you carry Omo ale come house meet them."

@phenomenal_ebere:

"So cutie, but where is there mom."

@why_not_shaycee._:

"Why do all of them look like moji afolayan."

@aoluwouk:

"They look so much like Eyiyemi Afolayan. Especially the one in white."

Source: Legit.ng