“Men of God Are So Romantic”: Video of Theophilus Sunday Celebrating His Wife’s Birthday Trends
- A video of Nigerian gospel singer Theophilus Sunday throwing his wife a surprise birthday party recently leaked online
- The gospel singer who recently trended on social media after he announced his engagement to his Jamaican wife, Ashlee White
- In the trending clip, Theophilus Sunday was seen singing for his wife along with some well-wishers as they celebrated Ashlee's new age
Some weeks ago, renowned Nigerian gospel singer Theophilus Sunday broke the internet when he announced that he was a married man.
However, all the marital rituals took place behind closed doors weeks before the minister of God announced it on his social media platforms.
A recent clip Theophilus Sunday's wife shared online in celebration of her birthday has got people talking online after it stirred mixed reactions.
In the viral clip, the gospel singer lavished praise on his wife, and he was joined by some of their friends and family members.
Video of Theophilus Sunday singing trends
In one of the videos, the minister was seen singing and dancing as he entertained his wife, Ashlee White.
The trending clip of evangelist Theophilus Sunday dancing left many talking, with some noting how surprised they were to see how romantic the man of God could be to make his wife happy.
Watch the trending clip below:
Reactions as Theophilus Sunday celebrates his wife's birthday
Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral video:
@bteepal:
"Sorry you now a celebrity, hope you will deal with it.. Remain blessed."
@kirachaana:
"Super gorgeous , happy birthday."
@jenny.u.k:
"Our fine wife happy birthday."
@t_bakz:
"See man of God doing romantic something. Beast that want God to take him has found love o.
@jaygrafy:
"Congratulations Happy birthday dear. Your New Home is Blessed in Jesus' Name."
@realvictorchukwudi:
"Mummy G.O see wetin u turn our Daddy G.O into."
@chidisolomon_:
"Men of God are so romantic"
