Bobrisky's lawyer, in a trending video, has addressed the press on the crossdresser's case with the EFCC

The lawyer, who addressed Bobrisky as a female, listed two possible outcomes on how the case could end

People are, however, reacting to the use of 'she' and 'her', which the crossdresser's lawyer used in identifying the crossdresser

Popular crossdresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky's lawyer, has shed more light on his client's ongoing case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Recall that Bobrisky was arraigned in court, where he admitted to the EFCC's allegations of naira misuse.

Bobrisky's lawyer gives updates on his case. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky's lawyer speaks on possible outcomes

The crossdresser's lawyer, who confirmed that his client pleaded guilty,, has revealed the punishment for his offence was either six months or payment of N50k in fine.

Bobrisky's lawyer hinted the crossdresser would be paying the fine.

He said in part:

"There is no striking out, she pleaded guilty, there is nothing we can do about the adjournment. He is a first-time offender, the court wouldn't impose punishment, six months or fifty thousand naira."

Watch video of Bobrisky's lawyer addressing the press below:

Netizens react as Bobrisky's lawyer gives update

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

kamera_bs:

"Weyrey say ‘she pleaded guilty’

mhizz_toks:

"She pleaded guilty… Oh Jesus take the wheel."

deerealwhitelion:

"At the end of the day, Idris will pay 50k and walk ……… End of Story !"

kc_analikwu:

"She pleaded guilty, is he a she or he?"

_ayoola_a:

"Wait sir! She or He ?"

kelechik:

"The lawyer said she."

jewelbymizp_backuppage:

"All of you saying Why is he addressing Idirs as She! Nah you pay Lawyer???"

silvaboymusic:

"Omo na enjoyment for bob oo. So na female cell shim dey."

namso_real:

"Considering all circumstances, this lawyer should have just used MY CLIENT when referring to Bob."

VeryDarkMan reacts to Bob's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that VeryDarkMan (VDM) broke his silence on Bobrisky's arrest by the EFCC.

The social media critic urged the crossdresser against making calls to people he is connected to, as it could complicate his case.

VDM also hinted he would submit a petition to the EFCC on money laundering against Bobrisky.

Source: Legit.ng