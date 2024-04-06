Nigerian billionaire Paulo Okoye, in a recent comment shared on his social media page, reacted to the arrest and conviction of crossdresser Bobrisky

Nigerian billionaire and Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paulo Okoye, recently joined other celebrities who have reacted to Bobrisky's recent run-ins with the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Iyabo Ojo's husband, in his post, called out the EFCC, noting that the crimes which Bobrisky was arrested for aren't something synonymous only to the crossdresser.

Paulo noted that if Bobrisky is guilty of abusing the Naira, at least 2m other Nigerians are guilty as well, including himself.

He went further to note that with the crossdresser's arrest and conviction, he and the other million Nigerians should just head to the police station to report themselves.

Paulo begs EFCC on behalf of Bobrisky

After pointing out that Bobrisky isn't the only Nigerian guilty of abusing the Naira notes, Paulo Okoye satirically begged the EFCC for forgiveness.

He said:

"Please EFCC forgive us, it is not going to happen again."

See Paulo's post reacting to Bobrisky's arrest:

Netizens react to Paulo's post begging EFCC

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Paulo's comment about Bobrisky's arrest and conviction by the EFCC:

@iyaboojofespris:

"Can we spray Dollar just asking for a friend."

@2ru_warrior:

"Oga Paulo please withdraw such apology. Bobrisky is influencing and promoting cross dressing in Nigeria. Some many youths has turned and belong to LGBTQ community today because they want to be rich and famous like Bobrisky. For whatever he was arrested for, shouldn't concern anybody except you're soliciting for him as his partner (g@y)."

@abdulshally:

"We are all guilty, we weren’t informed, but we can’t stop spraying so we switch to dollars."

@iamjoshtaylorayne:

"What of the money laundry are u guilty of it too?"

@romeo_wj:

"Na to begin spray transfer."

@guzyconcept:

"Wizkid that was throwing money the other day for surulere dem no see that one o, people dey sorry money on a daily dem no see am."

@sharonoliva:

"True there’s more to this arrest.. I’m not a fan but it’s unfair if that’s the basis of this arrest."

@wakyoracle_:

"All Nigeria politicians and K1 fans most join too."

@merit2590:

"Honestly. Der is more to this arrest."

