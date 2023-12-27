A video of Nigerian singer Patoranking's daughters Wilmer and Welda has sparked reactions on social media

In a video sighted online, Wilmer introduced herself to everyone in French, and her little sister also did the same

The woman behind the video made Wilmer translate their statement into English and netizens have expressed different opinions

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, aka Patoranking's daughters Wilmer and Welda, has caught the attention of Nigerians with a viral video of them speaking French.

In the viral clip, the singer's first daughter Wilmer introduced herself in French and was joined shortly after by her young sister, who, according to them, is two years old.

Netizens react to video of Patoranking's daughters Photo credit: @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

The toddler also introduced herself in French, and the woman behind the camera urged Wilmer to translate what she and her sister had just said into English.

Wilmer, who got her father blushing on Father's Day, repeated the introduction in English.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

The video of Patoranking's daughters speaking French sparked mixed reactions, read some comments below:

according_to_lucci:

"Can they speak igbo too?"

choplifekitchenlagos:

"Una papa money dey show and e Dey shine."

kingzaram1:

"This is why I wouldn’t mind to leave everything behind and give my children the best I can, na go still enjoy las las."

dobbydiva:

"Kids at this age can learn multiple languages; glad their guardians are already putting them on the right path."

_odogwu_nwanyi:

"Wow. A native French coached them. Hear the accent na."

ngbede.o:

"Omor children na to just born them.. they grow too fast."

favourdaniels6:

'Smart child your papa money is showing."

tizanicky:

"Make them still learn their own language."

jaycee_designns:

"Wow. Just wow. This is nice."

Patoranking laments about struggles of being a father

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer couldn't help but lament the challenges of being a father of girls.

In the short clip the singer shared on his Instastory, his eldest daughter, Wilmer, expressed disappointment in him for probably skipping an event.

Patoranking was heard apologising to her, stating that he had an appointment with the doctor.

Source: Legit.ng