Popular Nigerian prankster Zfancy has now raised worries among his fans who took to social media to ask about him

The content creator who used to be very active on social media was noticed to have been away for a long time

A number of netizens wondered about his well-being as they expressed their concerns on social media

Popular Nigerian prankster, Ubani Chibuike Zion aka Zfancy has made headlines on social media as netizens worry about his well-being.

The content creator who was well known for pulling pranks on people in supermarkets had noticeably been absent from social media activities.

Prankster Zfancy's lengthy absence worries Nigerians. Photo: @zfancytv

Just recently, some concerned fans took to social media to wonder about Zfancy as they asked of his whereabouts.

A look through the public figure’s official Instagram page showed that his last post was made over a year ago in January 2023. This worried many netizens considering that he used to be a very active person online.

See one of the posts made about him below:

Nigerians react to Zfancy’s social media absence

Zfancy’s absence on social media raised a series of questions and comments from concerned Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say below:

Adakalytta:

“He don follow Avatar vanish when the world needed them the most... I hope he's fine anyways .”

Carphy_flinks:

“I hope he’s fine…sending him love and light.”

marbledaily:

“We miss his pranks.”

Silvaboymusic:

“He don go prank babalawo daughter .”

Kidi_richie:

“His pranks are more real compare to the ones all this guys them the do now as days .”

temmy_wyzer:

“Maybe he don go prank who pass ham .”

dee_m_official:

“Zfancy!!! I don text an taaya! I hope he’s doing well too! Best prankster I’ve ever known! He sabi ball ajeh.”

dctheblogger1:

“I don ask this question tire.”

choice_sasha:

“He's living a low key life and minding his business......”

viperthewiper_ent:

“I just thought of him today.”

silvaboymusic:

“Nobody reigns forever, you don’t know where you would find urself in the next 5 years and the funny thing is the years is moving very fast now. No matter where you find urself, just make sure you’re winning and doing fine make use of ur time wisely.”

chrisalein7001:

“HE IS OKAY he just dey low key dey make money nii ask lamba.”

ijayy_x:

“Heard he is doing just fine. He just went private.”

Elsplashy1:

“But that’s true o, this guy was the funniest guy on the internet at some point.. king of prank.”

biobaku05:

“He could have relocated quietly and probably trying to find his bearing.”

omni_ominus:

“What really happened to him?? But seriously not everything has to be a joke though.”

thedavidamanze:

“Omo he vanished like avatar.”

Zfancy reportedly splurges on new house

Meanwhile in 2023, Legit.ng reported that Zfancy bought a house.

The prankster reportedly spent N500 million to acquire a new mansion, joining the league of public figures who have splurged millions on properties.

In a post online, Zfancy stood in front of the reported mansion, N500 million, with his N130 million Benz he bought shortly before that.

