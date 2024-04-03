A Nigerian mother has shared a video of her twin daughters decorating their father’s body with different designs of stickers

The woman revealed in the video that her husband mistakenly slept off in their twin daughters' room

In the hilarious clip, the man slept peacefully as the little girls took over his body and gave him a funny makeover

A hilarious video of a beautiful set of twin girls giving their father a body makeover has left netizens rolling on the floor.

While sharing the clip, their mother revealed that the funny incident happened after her husband mistakenly slept off in their twin daughters' room.

Little girls decorate their father's body Photo credit: @trishaitua/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Twin girls give father a makeover

In the video shared on the twins page on TikTok @trishaitua, the man was seen sleeping peacefully while the girls did their job.

They perfectly seized the opportunity to decorate his face and body with different sizes and designs of stickers.

They also placed the stickers on the singlet he was wearing and his face.

The video was captioned:

“POV daddy took a schnap on the girls bed and this happen.”

Reactions as twins decorate father with stickers

Netizens in the comments section on TikTok criticised the father for sleeping throughout the decoration time without sensing what was happening.

@peachy reacted:

“He was really sleeping. His eyes are red.”

@tinash wigs said:

“Who even advice daddy to go and sleep at the headquarters today.”

Temmytohposhe said:

“This is exactly my husband. His boys will climb him while sleeping and he won't move.”

REINA BAKAARA said:

“But why always daddy and not mummy?”

OrdiNxkx said:

“Their dad don turn WhatsApp group see stickers everywhere.”

ELITES USHERS said:

“He has offered himself as a living sacrifice.”

Candy coated Lips said:

“To all of una wey dey ask GOD for twins shey una still want or una no want again.”

@ruthemuar reacted:

“Na better sleep catch dis man ooooh.”

Di.Boss said:

“He is sleeping through a lot.”

Watch the video below:

Little girls design dad's face

Source: Legit.ng