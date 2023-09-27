Patoranking recently put up a sweet video of him with his two daughters, Wilmer and Welda

In the caption of the video, the singer lamented he was always apologising to them for doing nothing

The special moments between the singer and his daughters have left many netizens gushing, as some noted that girls love apology

Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known as Patoranking, couldn't help but lament the challenges of being a father of girls.

Patoranking, who has two daughters, Wilmer and Welda, shared an adorable video of them having quality time together.

Patoranking was spotted with his daughters in a video. Credit: @patorankingfire

In the short clip the singer shared on his Instastory, his eldest daughter, Wilmer, expressed disappointment in him for probably skipping an event.

Patoranking was heard apologising to her, stating that he had an appointment with the doctor.

Wilmer said:

“I am disappointed in you."

Patoranking replied:

“I am sorry, I went to the doctor I said am sorry."

In the video's caption, the singer said he was always apologising for doing nothing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Patoranking's video with his daughter

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video. See them below:

Chrisozor007:

"Dem born us well to talk to our father anyhow."

Chrisozor007:

"Na money dey deliver."

Lady Justina:

“Daughters and their fathers’ relationship ehn. But my life dey always different na my mama I like pass, my papa get strong face."

One Presh Hairs And Empire:

“Nothing sweet pass being a father, especially a mother. So cute."

One Shes Spotless:

“Girls love apology."

One The Food Networking:

“Patoranking is one level-headed, peaceful and lovable entertainer in this space! God bless the beautiful family."

One Tochukwu Joyce

“No drama loading."

Patoranking's daughters join him on a video shoot

Legit.ng previously reported that Patoranking shared an adorable video of him and his daughters, Wilmer and Welda, vibing to his song.

The proud dad was all smiles in the short clip as he was seen repeatedly hugging his daughters.

Reacting, a fan wrote:

"See my Wilmer, Welda is now a big girl o."

