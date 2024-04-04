A young lady garnered online attention for her participation in an April Fool’s prank involving his sister

The video depicted her sending a counterfeit credit notification to her sister, followed by a WhatsApp message regarding the funds

Upon realising the alert was fictitious, her reaction conveyed profound frustration, embarrassment, and disappointment

A young lady’s April Fool’s Day antics became a viral sensation.

The elaborate prank, meticulously planned for the first of April, involved her unsuspecting sister as the target.

Her sister responded to the fake alert quite hilariously. Photo credit: @msvyne

Source: TikTok

The video, which has since spread like wildfire across social media platforms, showcases the prankster’s cunning execution of the hoax.

The lady, with a flair for theatrics, crafted a convincing credit alert, meticulously designed to mirror an authentic bank notification.

She then proceeded to send this fabricated alert to her sister, sowing the seeds of her deceptive jest.

As the sister checked her account, anticipation turned to bewilderment, and then to a cocktail of frustration.

The realization dawned upon her that the credit alert was nothing but a farce, a figment of her brother’s playful imagination as shown by @msvyne.

Her response, captured in the video, was a visceral portrayal of her vexation, a mix of annoyance at being fooled and the sting of public embarrassment.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ChristyA said:

“She's not even wrong.”

Munnira-afrikana wrote:

“Aunty had to communicate in poems o.”

Adorable decor commented:

“Better send something na you find Wahala.”

Kanayo.0.Kanayo:

“Nah that's maturity and who even jokes with transfer.”

Chelsea838:

“Mummy took go and play with your coursemates seriously.”

Sara_gee3:

“E never reach like that now mummy.”

Zee2:

“She's not having it.”

Nii Adjei_E0:

“Somethings aren't just funny. Give respect to who deserves it. She is not your age mate.”

Kim favour:

“This one pained her.”

Nozel:

“Has she told all your family members that yoU went to insult her?”

Ono Bello:

“This country is too tough for April fool's humour.”

Hanzyrem:

“Bruh that shift hurts like hell I could feel her pain.”

Source: Legit.ng