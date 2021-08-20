Top Nigerian singer and proud father, Patoranking, recently took to social media to celebrate his baby girl, Wilmer

Wilmer clocked 3 on August 20, 2021, and her father celebrated her with beautiful words on social media

Patoranking also shared adorable photos of the celebrant in her birthday dress as fans gushed over them

Popular Nigerian music star, Patoranking, recently alerted members of the online community of his daughter, Wilmer’s birthday.

The singer’s baby girl clocked three on August 20, 2021, and her father made sure the occasion did not pass by unnoticed.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the Celebrate Me crooner posted adorable photos of Wilmer in her birthday dress and accompanied them with a sweet message.

Singer Patoranking's daughter Wilmer clocks 3. Photos: @patoranking

Wilmer rocked a cute powdery blue dress with flowery and feathery embellishments. The celebrant also had on little blue rings and styled her hair in a bun decorated with a matching blue bow.

In the caption, her proud father reiterated his love for his ‘Lil Mama’ as she clocked three.

He wrote:

“Happy Birthday My Lil Queen you are blessed Forever ❤️I Love You so Much Wilmer. Wow my Lil Mama is 3.”

See the photos below:

Fans and colleagues join Wilmer in celebration

A number of Patoranking’s friends, fans and colleagues took to the comment section to celebrate the singer’s daughter on her big day. Read some of their comments below:

Obi_cubana:

“Happy birthday Wilmer❤️❤️.”

Officialosas:

“Awwww Happy birthday to your princess .”

Poco_lee:

“More life my baby ❤️❤️.”

Halimabubakar:

“So fast pat hbd princesswish you a blissful life .”

Epixodemusic:

“More life young queen.”

Happy birthday to Wilmer.

