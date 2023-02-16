Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is set to dominate the movie industry as she lands a lead role in 'Water and Garri'

The mother of one also revealed she co-directed the movie with popular video director Meji Alabi

The new movie gets its title from Tiwa Savage's EP, released in 2021; many of her colleagues and well-wishers have stormed are page to congratulate her

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Tiwa Savage has ventured into Nollywood as an actress and co-director of a new movie titled 'Water and Garri.'

Tiwa Savage made this known in an announcement via her Instagram page on Wednesday as she expressed excitement about her debut acting.

Tiwa Savage revives acting career. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Screen Daily reported that the new movie, which got its title from the singer's EP released in 2021, saw Tiwa Savage play the role of a fashion designer with a budding career in the U.S. who returns to her home in Africa to confront the guilt she left behind.

The movie also features Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting and Jemima Osunde.

Sharing pictures of her on set, the mother of one wrote,

“This is about to be an ICONIC moment. My first calling and co-directing debut with the GOAT @meji Alabi.”

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans react as Tiwa Savage makes acting debut

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

eniola_badmus:

"They are not ready…..Tiwa you made a classic ."

officialswazzi:

"Wow!! Can’t wait queen T!!! Omg it’s finally happening."

its_hybee:

"But u act for shuga na . Abi."

st3trose_r22:

"@tiwasavage Can't wait, Money Something: The Movie sometime ahead."

smilly123456:

"Wow I know you will be a good actress."

mellymolly__:

"You acted in sugar, how is this your debut?"

papeeyah:

"This is it for sure !!! Well done QUEEN TIWA ‍‍."

Source: Legit.ng