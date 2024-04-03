Tiwa Savage, in a video with her junior colleague Odumodu Blvck, revealed how she earned N50k at her first show

The Afrobeats Queen and mother of one in the video said she was so excited over the pay during that era

Odumodu Blvck, among others who were spotted with Tiwa Savage in the video, was seen laughing

Nigerian international act Tiwatope Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, in a video from her link up with her junior colleague Odumodu Blvck during what looked like a studio session, shared her experience as an upcoming star in the music industry.

Tiwa Savage, who was formerly signed to Don Jazzy's Mavin label, in the video disclosed she was paid N50k for her first show.

The mother of one, who was seen smiling as she relished the sweet moment, said it was during her song Kele Kele Love era, which was a hit song in 2010/2011.

In a clip, Odumodu Blvck and some other colleagues in the studio couldn't help but burst into laughter as Tiwa Savage recounted her experience.

"The first show I got was N50k, I swear, I was so happy, It was the era of Kelekele love," Tiwa said.

Details about Tiwa Savage's Kele Kele Love

"Kele Kele Love" was a song by Tiwa Savage released on November 4, 2010, under Mavin Records and 323 Entertainment.

The song was the lead single from her debut studio album, Once Upon a Time. It won Best R&B Soul Song at the 2011 Afrotainment Museke Online Music Awards.

Tiwa Savage has since gone on to be a household name in the Nigerian music industry, with the mother of one once expressing her desire to acquire a private plane.

Tiwa Savage's reaction to Odumodu Blvck's blunt

Tiwa Savage trended online after she expressed shock over Odumodu Blvck's smoking habit.

The mother of one was having a moment with other guests when she turned around and saw the long, massive blunt Odumodu was lighting up.

"Tiwa Savage couldn’t believe her eyes," a netizen said.

