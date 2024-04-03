Kizz Daniel and his wife, Mrs Anidugbe, recently trended over her newest endorsement, which the singer made public

Legit.ng reported that in reaction to his wife's success, Kizz Daniel bragged about how he made her something from nothing

The singer's statement didn't go down well with some of his followers, who slammed the singer, and he has since responded

Talented Afrobeats star Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe 'Kizz Daniel' has seemingly responded to netizens trolling him over how he celebrated his wife, Mrs Anidugbe's success.

Legit.ng recently reported that Kizz Daniel's wife was sighted at the launch of a new Tecno mobile phone.

Kizz Daniel is set to take action against trolls.

Source: Instagram

This was weeks after she signed a deal with Nigerian car dealer Mikano.

However, Kizz, in a caption of the post, bragged about how he made his wife a star.

“Very gentle girl, I’ll pick you up turn you biggie girl," he wrote.

Netizens slam Kizz Daniel's over comment

The post did not go down well with netizens as they dropped different opinions. See some of the reactions below:

iam__empresssdee:

"Kuku say you pick her from gutter."

ridorh_bnxn1:

"Why be say na you dey help her post her endorsement."

mimii_oma:

"Which one is pick you up again???? That’s degrading Egbo."

beauty_by_rayh:

"Which one be pick you up ,na paper , ,Abeg just love her both indoors and outdoors,all that one no concern us."

nuggsweet:

"What’s the essence of her having an account if she can’t post on it? Allow her enjoy her space mbok! Congratulobiiaa to her.."

iamagbonma:

"And na you Dey do all the posting! More like she’s a push around."

Kizz Daniel replies trolls

The Twe Twe singer, in a reaction, revealed he was looking for a netizen to make a scapegoat out of.

He wrote:

"I dey find scape goat una papa don wake."

See a screenshot of his comment below:

Screenshot of Kizz Daniel's comment.

Source: Instagram

