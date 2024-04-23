Actress Monalisa Stephen has dropped a worrying update about her male colleague, actor Big Flow

Monalisa Stephen's update comes hours after Big Flow, in a post on his Facebook account, wrote, 'I am dying'

The actress tagged the upcoming actor's handle and included heartbreaks and crying emojis

There are speculations that another tragedy may have hit the entertainment industry as skit maker and actress Monalisa Stephen left people worried with her recent post about her male colleague Big Flow, whose real name is Promise Enweribe Chukwuebuka.

Big Flow had stirred reactions on Facebook after he repeatedly dropped posts hinting about his health status.

"I am dying," the actor and skit maker wrote on a black background on Facebook.

Shortly after his Facebook post, his management, in another post via Instagram, expressed gratitude to people for showing concern about Big Flow's welfare.

"We sincerely appreciate the show of love and genuine concern over the recent incident from the general public. We will be back to everyone as soon as possible," the skit maker's management wrote.

Monalisa Stephen leaves people worried

In a latest post, the actress who was involved in an exchange with Iyabo Ojo lover, Paulo, tagged Big Flow and put up crying and heartbreak emojis without adding a context, which stirred speculations.

Fans react to Monalisa Stephen's update

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Monalisa Stephen's post, read them below:

bhadie_mydexx:

"omo...I feel like I'm the next."

iamlisageorge:

"What happened lisa?"

emekadarlington:

"God Abeg!!! Hope it’s not what I’m thinking Abeg??"

ojdanley:

"Omo ... whats going on?"

jiiibbyy:

"Ahh what’s happening ? Mona please say something God please abeg o

nasmagnificent:

"This is really not fair, how you have the time to post up and not inform us on what is happening. Wt is happening! We have called and called no pick, no information, is he sick, did he fall, does he need support... please tell us or stop posting. Mtchew. You have no effing idea how we have been worried. What is all this?"

