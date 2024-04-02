Legendary singer 2Baba has reacted to his junior colleague Kizz Daniel's recently released EP dubbed TZA

2Baba, who said he was short of words about Kizz Daniel's talents, described the singer as a genius in the industry

The veteran musician's comment about Kizz Daniel and his TZA album has been well-received by many

Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has applauded his junior colleague Kizz Daniel, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, for his recently released EP titled TZA.

This comes as 2Baba sparked reactions online after naming Burna Boy among the greatest icons in the music industry.

2Baba says Kizz Daniel is a musical genius. Credit: @official2baba @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

2Baba calls Kizz Daniel a genius

Sharing a screenshot of Kizz Daniel's new EP, which included tracks like Showa, Too Busy To Be Bae, Twe Twe and sooner, the African Queen star described his junior colleague as a genius in making music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I no even know wetin to talk about Kizz Daniel. You guys are witnessing an African music genius," 2Baba wrote in a caption.

See a screenshot of 2Baba's post about Kizz Daniel below:

Reactions as 2Baba calls Kizz Daniel a genius

Several netizens supported 2Baba's comment on Kizz Daniel's talent and prowess in making good music. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

MudashirIsmail1:

"Legend know the game!"

AdoptedSon:

"2Baba has always had good remarks about kizz Dniel right from when Kizz started making music. 2Baba always said bout a Decade ago Kizz Daniel is an artist that will make history like him.

Alexandaahh:

"Genius indeed but I don't why kizz Daniel never win Grammy."

akureketical_:

"Kizz Daniel is a special talent actually."

AGINAS:

"Kizz Daniel paid his dues...Ar"

stfuemmanique:

"Kizz Daniel is better than the big 3 combined."

__datwisty__:

"Oga Kizz don dey sing rubbish... Make anybody no use Kizz compare 2baba oh make ogun no nack person two by two."

2baba parts ways with manager

The partnership between 2Baba and his management, Now Muzik, ended in 2024, Legit.ng reported.

2Baba noted that Now Muzik is one of the reasons he achieved so much as a musician. He stated in his farewell statement:

"I owe a lot of my career success to Efe and his team at Now Muzik."

Source: Legit.ng