Kizz Daniel's wife has gotten an endorsement deal a few weeks after she was showed off by the singer in one of his videos

Many have been wondering who the lover of the singer was until he posted a clip and gave it a lovely caption

In a new recording online, the singer's wife was made a brand ambassador of Mikano Motors and was given a brand brand-new Jeep

Nigerian singer, Daniel Anidugbe, aka, Kizz Daniel is over the moon after his wife got her first endorsement deal a few weeks she was unveiled.

The singer had confirmed that he got married in a conversation he had with his fans a few days ago. He said his woman used to wake up by 4:30 am to make him breakfast.

In the video posted by the 'Twe Twe' crooner, he shared the good news with his fans. According to him, his wife has bagged an endorsement deal with Mikano Motors.

Kizz Daniel's wife gets first endorsement. Photo credit @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Kizz Daniel's wife gets a jeep

In the clip, Kizz Daniel held his wife's hand as they both walked up the staircase to Mikano Motor's office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She signed some documents and was handed the key to her brand-new Jeep.

Kizz Daniel's wife checks her jeep

The woman who had a set of twins for the singer was excited as she opened the door of her jeep to check it out.

She wore a jean trouser and a navy blue T-shirt and a cap.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the clip

Reactions have trailed hw video posted by Kizz Daniel. Here are some of the comments below:

@tracy.paris1:

"Husbands that pushes their wives forward."

@kingkruzz__:

"Congratulations our queen."

@_therealope1:

"Gege."

@eeshafashion__:

"So true true you’re married?"

@iamdjchi:

"Congrats First Lady."

@tolulope_____b:

"Decent girls steadily winning."

@anuoluwa_ex:

"Congratulations First Lady."

@official.gbass:

"Queen of Asgard."

@stylewithmexy:

"Iyawo wa."

@happy_face_vado_nation:

"Okay the money is long, it cannot finish.:

@onyidonchina_:

"Decent woman. Slay queens how far nah."

Kizz Daniel changes DP to wife's photo

Legit.ng had reported that Kizz Daniel had left many gushing with a video of him showing off his beautiful wife.

He changed his Instagram display picture to that of his wife where she was carrying one of the twins.

He also noted that he was set to release two songs and he told his friends the title of the two songs.

Source: Legit.ng