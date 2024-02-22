Isbae U has shared another episode from his show, this time featuring singer and skit maker Carter Efe

The skit maker, however, pulled an unexpected stunt by requesting a raincoat and mopping stick live on the show

Isbae U's action stirred hilarious comments from many, including celebrities who described him as being rude

Nigerian singer and skit maker Odahohwo Joseph Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, is the latest celebrity to be featured on Isbae U's YouTube show, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

During the show, which previously featured crossdresser James Brown, Isbae U caused an online buzz with his unusual action during the interview.

Isbae U's request during interview with Carter Efe

While introducing Carter Efe on the show, the skit maker unexpectedly requested a raincoat and mopping sticking, adding that it was a precautionary step.

Isbae U said:

"Just in case we have a lot of leakages going on, just to be on a safe side."

Carter, who marked Valentine's Day with his family in response, laughed it off before saying:

"No problem, I am with you on this game, so because I came to your show, you brought in a mopping stick for me not to wet you."

Watch the video Isbae U shared below:

Celebrities, fans react to Isbae U's video

Legit.ng captured some of the hilarious comments that trailed the video, see them below:

bukunmioluwasina:

"Unapologetically rude!"

oluwagbemigaaa:

"Just to be on a safe side sorry for the laugh."

official_eze1:

"E reach cater turn we enter raining season."

chachavibes5:

"He say we have some leakages somewhere where’s the leakage oga."

iam_easynet:

"Isbeu and low Fipa plus savage na 5 n 6 I too dey enjoy this show abeg."

zinyace:

"Oya, I won hear from Machala the controversial ripper."

macanthonyofficial:

"Baeu u be goat I swear."

