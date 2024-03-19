Veteran actor Ogogo is the latest Nigerian celebrity to appear as a guest on skit maker Isbae U's show

In a clip, Isbae U queried Ogogo on why he didn't pursue a career as a professional boxer instead of acting

In another video, Ogogo, who denied paying money to be featured in the Anikulapo series, was seen delivering punches on the skit makers

Skit maker and content creator Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, better known as Isbae U, has dropped another video from his show, with Nollywood veteran actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo being the latest guest.

Isbae U, who recently hosted Iybao Ojo on his “Curiosity Made Me Ask” show, was involved and got more than he bargained for while interviewing Ogogo.

Details from Isbea U's interview with Ogogo

In the video, the skit maker queried why Ogogo didn't consider a career in boxing. Responding, the actor said he was not a professional boxer, as he had only trained for it.

Ogogo, who was also one of the lead cast on Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo, denied paying money for a role in the popular series.

However, towards the end of the video, Ogogo, who revealed he is married to two wives, a Christian and a Muslim, was seen delivering punches at Isbae U after being disrespected.

Watch the video below:

Watch the full interview here

Celebrities, fans react to Isbae U's video

Legit.ng captured some of the hilarious reactions that trailed the video read them below:

tiannahsplacempire:

"Finally somebody give u Wetin u deserve."

am_differenttt:

"Now thats such a relieve."

berbiedoll:

"You don finally collect thank you sir."

temmytea_:

"I just finish watching it on YouTube so you let my dad to stand at back."

kingpexxie:

"Ogogo for a reason!!! Actor por!! Fun Werey no upper cut."

_29sevenstore:

"I was just about to say that they would still b£at you one day but then, it already happened."

Ogogo becomes a grandad

In another entertainment report, Ogogo became a grandfather after his daughter Shakirat welcomed her first child.

The excited actor shared the good news on his page, expressing how happy he was to be a grandfather.

Reacting, actor Afeez Owo wrote:

"Congratulations to the latest grandpa."

