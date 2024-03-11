Iyabo Ojo is the latest Nigerian celebrity to appear as a guest on skit maker Isbae U's show

Isbae U caused a buzz online after he introduced the Nollywood actress as a former celebrity and struggling TikTok influencer

His comment didn't go down well with Iyabo Ojo, who gave Isbae U, a bombastic side-eye look

Popular skit maker and content creator Isbae U has dropped another video from his new show, with Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo being the latest guest.

Isbae U, who recently hosted Carter Efe on his “Curiosity Made Me Ask” show, was involved in an exchange and clapbacks with Iyabo on the latest edition.

Iyabo Ojo dares Isbae U to call her nickname. Credit: @iyaboojofespris @isbaeu

The drama started after Isbae U introducer Iyabo Ojo, who had her black bonnet on as a former celebrity and a struggling TikTok influencer.

In reaction, the mother of two gave the skit maker a bombastic side eye for introducing her in such a manner despite coming to her house to do the interview.

Another highlight from the show was the moment the actress dared the skit maker to call her by her nickname “Shepeteri."

Isbae U also queried Iyabo about how she felt with people who refer to her as a clout chaser and her involvement in the justice for the late singer Mohbad.

Watch a snippet from Isbae U's interview below:

Watch the full video here:

Celebrities, fans react to Isbae U's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

nkechiblessingsunday:

"Dem need arrest you for real."

sotayogaga:

"Iwo boboyi, i say dem go beat you one day seh."

kie_kie__:

"So nobody never arrest you!"

cruisewithjoe:

"The face that came with “I think I need to get you arrested “ I rolled on the floor! Kai!"

_abayomi_x:

"Is the way you get mind dey say all this things."

theibukunoluwa1:

"Na this bea U show go divide this country if care isn’t taken."

