A video of Nigerian female music superstars Ayra Starr and Tems has got people talking on social media

The clip of both super-talented singers linking up comes hours after they were both seen hanging out together in a studio in London

Don Jazzy couldn't help but react to the clip, hailing the sheer star power, beauty and musical talent that was on display in the trending video

A viral video of Nigerian female music stars Ayra Starr and Tems has sparked massive reactions on social media.

The music stars have been tipped as the next big thing out of Nigeria's music industry with the talent, charisma and dedication to take the female folks to the next level.

A video of Nigerian female singers Ayra Starr and Tems showing off some raunchy dance moves has gone viral. Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Though Tems is already a Grammy winner, there are still talks in some quarters that she isn't yet at the level for her to be recognised at the same level as Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Ayra Starr was a nominee at the recent Grammy Awards held some months back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tems and Ayra put curves on display

In the trending clip posted by Ayra Starr both ladies where seen flexing to the Mavin signee's new song, Commas.

The clip stirred huge attention online when both ladies turned around and were seen whining their backside to the camera.

Watch the viral clip here:

Reactions trail video of Ayra and Tems

Here are some of the comments that viral clip stirred online:

@donjazzy:

"Ahhh Beauty talent and star power overload in one video."

@officialbravo_lee:

"Omo they really look alike so much smh."

@northernbazaar:

"My two favorite queens."

@lifesize_teddy:

"theee gworlzzzz."

@uncle_i.bren:

"My Baby and her baby."

@princeworldtraveler:

"My favorite Nigerians!!!"

@official_esongz:

"I can't breathe dis girls wan kill me."

@psiykehimself_:

"One on the left is clear."

Tems reveals her kind of man

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Nigerian singer Tems, during an interview, shared her specs and likes in a man she would love to date.

While speaking to PowerHouseNYC, Tems shared with her fans the type of man she wants and why only this type can complete her.

In the viral clip, Tems said she only dates smart men as she doesn't want a person she can easily manipulate.

Source: Legit.ng