Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe recently travelled to Mecca for Umrah with her husband Kazim Adeoti

The movie star updated fans upon landing in the holy land by posting a series of photos on social media

Mercy Aigbe’s performance of the Muslim pilgrimage took place during the last 10 days of Ramadan and fans reacted

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe recently traveled to Mecca for Umrah with her husband and she updated fans on social media.

In a new post on her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of snaps of herself and her man, Kazim Adeoti, in the holy land for pilgrimage.

Mercy Aigbe shares photos as she goes for Umrah. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported on how the celebrity couple jetted out for Umrah during the last 10 days of Ramadan.

Mercy Aigbe posted photos of herself in Mecca and used the opportunity to remind her fans of her Muslim name in the caption of the post. She also revealed that they were at the Masjid Medinah.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She wrote:

“Alhaja Minnah with the ‘h’ At Prophet Mohammed’s ( S.A.W ), Masjid Medinah. ❤️”

See her post below:

Reactions trail Mercy Aigbe’s Umrah photos

Shortly after Mercy Aigbe shared photos of how her Umrah was going, a series of netizens stormed her comment section to react. Several of them were impressed to see her taking the religion seriously.

Read some of their comments below:

monsuratkamiludeen:

“Whalai Islam is the religion and I always happy for you because of that ❤️❤️❤️❤️ almighty Allah will make it easy for everyone of us Inshallah Islam till Jannah.”

Real_rhoncaresofficial:

“Islam is beautiful .”

Everythingnimi:

“My womanmay God bring you back safely❤️❤️Masha Allah.”

ariecollectionsucjeweler:

“This Is Beautiful ”

dressme_luggages:

“Hajia with plenty swag .”

Temitope_shine:

“Islam ☪️ is beautiful .”

bkh_kitchen:

“Alhamdulilah momma another privilege mosha Allah...this love is forever ending .”

baba.tunde5379:

“God bless you ma and return safely in good health ma.”

Mercy Aigbe recites Arabic prayer

Legit.ng had reported that Aigbe joined millions of Muslims all over the world to go for Hajj. She shared updates with her followers on social media.

Her fans were amazed after they saw one of her videos where she was reciting a prayer significant to Muslim Hajj.

They took to the comment section to praise her for her dedication to her new religion.

Source: Legit.ng