Mercy Aigbe has shared some pictures as she and her husband embark on this year's journey to the holy land

In the photos she posted, she was dressed in her lovely abaya and covered with a matching scarf and designer veil

She and her husband were waiting at the airport for their flight as her fans wished her well and prayed for a journey mercy for her

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has embarked on a trip to the holy land to show that she has indeed she has embraced her husband's religion.

The mother of two shared cute pictures she took at the airport while on her way to the 2024 Umrah with her husband.

In the post, she noted that she was on her way to the holy land as she thanked Allah for his mercies over her family.

Mercy Aigbe goes for Umrah with husband. Photo credit @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Aigbe wears abaya to Umrah

In the lovely pictures she posted, she was dressed like a beautiful Muslim woman. The actress who converted to Islam years ago wore a grey abaya with a matching head scarf.

She also used a designer veil to cover her body while patiently waiting for their flight.

This is not the first time that the movie star would be going to the holy land. She once shared videos and pictures from her trip to Hajj.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Aigbe about her journey to the holy land. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialblackebony:

"Masallam May Allah Accept it as an act of Ibaadah."

@18ababa:

"Nothing but Alihamdulilah."

@dressme_luggage:

"Power couple."

@hanney_adeola:

"My woman."

@davy_sureboy:

"Love you much."

@folabunny1:

"Yah Allahu for the sake of this last 10days you're the one that gave dz woman her best friend has husband grant my heart bless me with my own husband till janah Fi duniya wal Akirah."

@yeyesaoliyere:

"Safe travels my people."

@fiddycouture:

"Mercy journey, may Almighty Allah accept our Duas."

@eeshas_veilsndmore:

"I'm so happy seeing her happy with this religion wallahi."

@dinowealth_himself:

"Alhamdulillah, I wish you journey mercy Maasha Allah."

Mercy Aigbe recites Arabic prayer

Legit.ng had reported that Aigbe joined millions of Muslims all over the world to go for Hajj.

She shared updates with her followers on social media. Her fans were amazed after they saw one of her videos where she was reciting a prayer significant to Muslim Hajj.

They took to the comment section to praise her for her dedication to her new religion.

Source: Legit.ng