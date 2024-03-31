Popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo and his wife Busola have now clocked 12 years of marriage to the joy of fans

On March 31, 2024, the talented music star took to his Instagram page to pen down a cute message to his wife

The heartwarming display of love between the couple after 12 years of marriage raised touching comments from fans

Top Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo and his wife Busola have marked 12 years of a successful marriage.

On March 31, 2024, the Iyawo Mi crooner celebrated the milestone in his marriage by penning down a sweet message for his photographer wife.

Timi and Busola Dakolo mark 12 years of marriage. Photos: @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram page, the father of three shared a series of loved-up photos of himself with the mother of his kids and accompanied them with a simple and sweet message.

Timi thanked Busola for putting up with him the way he is. He wrote:

“12 Years Already..❤️❤️❤️❤️. Thank you @busoladakolo for managing me like that.”

See his post below:

Fans gush over anniversary post

Timi and Busola Dakolo’s 12th-anniversary celebration warmed the hearts of a lot of fans. A number of them took to the comment section to gush over the couple.

Read some of their reactions below:

nene_george:

“That’s how it’s done when you chose the right partner. I wanna be seeing more of this news on my timeline❤.”

treasureritaemeka:

“May no Judy put asunder... Congratulations .”

monal_ia:

“Awwwwwnnnnn congratulations to them... They look so cute... Who noticed that she actually added weight?”

abibat_adewale_onobere:

“GOD please give me one yoruba man.”

bataigbadun:

“Greatness as a wife you need to manage your husband at all cost.”

Onezimmer:

“God when.”

nwaobianoziee:

“12 years???? God I be stick .”

Shegesvibe7:

“No one is perfect just LOVE YOURS❤️.”

Glitzlingerie:

“Congratulations to them......we have lots of beautiful n amazing marriages outside n inside SM.”

____queennbetty:

“Love is a Beautiful thing❤ Beautiful homes exist! HWA Ndi’oma.”

Aishaak49:

“We know why you still de smile @busoladakolo is a keeper! Love you guys congratulations and here is to many more .”

officialteegirlo:

“A very beautiful love journey.”

