Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband Adekaz, have drawn the attention of netizens over their interaction during Ramadan

The movie star shared a video online showing the moment her man surprised her on a movie set during the Islamic month of Ramadan

However, what caught the attention of netizens was when Adekaz appeared to touch his wife’s backside during the fasting period

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe’s interaction with her husband, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti, during the Islamic month of Ramadan has caused a stir on social media.

The celebrity couple who are known to be practicing Muslims made headlines after Mercy Aigbe shared a video of her husband surprising her on a movie set during the fasting month.

Video of Mercy Aigbe and husband Adekaz during Ramadan trends. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Adekaz visited his wife at work with a basket of fruits for her to break her fast with. The video showed the moment Mercy’s husband walked into a room on the film set and met her lying down on the bed.

The movie promoter walked up to his wife and appeared to tap her backside with his hands as a form of greeting. Mercy also sat up to welcome her husband and appreciate him for his gifts.

Not stopping there, she took to her caption to share more details. She wrote:

“Look who surprised me today on set and he came bearing fruits for me to break my fast with! @kazimadeoti world best hubby … Thanks Boo

Fasting and Filming ko easy but may Allah give me Grace and renew my strength .”

See the clip below:

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe’s husband surprises her during Ramadan

While the video of Mercy Aigbe and her husband melted hearts, many netizens were quick to notice how Adekaz greeted her despite the fasting month and some of them had questions.

Read some of their reactions below:

Zeesoul_closet:

“This touch during fasting.”

mubyfreex:

“Can’t be only me that saw the way Alhaji grab that thing .”

kirabeds_collections:

“This is so beautiful ❤️.”

Phowoshey:

“Alhaji no fast? Na yansh baba first carry hand go.”

Idan_armaniiiiii:

“Alhaji grab yansh when he never break fast, Egbe Olorun Tobi seh, Allahuakbar.”

Sheytayo:

“Dat guy dey feel yansh inside fasting. Na that yansh mercy use collect kazeem.”

I_cxiii:

“Nah yansh Alhaji first grab .”

How Regina Daniels disguised to market during Ramadan

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Regina Daniels drew the attention of many on social media over her outfit to the market during the Islamic month of Ramadan.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the billionaire’s wife shared a video of herself storming a popular market in Abuja with her security detail. However, what caught the attention of many was what she was wearing.

Regina was decked head to toe in a black Niqab, an outfit known to be worn by Muslim women that covers every part of their body apart from their eyes.

Source: Legit.ng