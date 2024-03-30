Top Nigerian singer Paul PSquare Okoye and his daughter Nadia have warmed hearts on social media

The father and daughter duo impressed many Nigerians with a video of their music duet that was shared online

Many Nigerians reacted to the sweet video of Paul playing the piano as his daughter sang to the tune

Popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare’s daughter, Nadia, appears to be interested in toeing the path of music.

Just recently, the award-winning musician took to his Instagram page to share a video of young Nadia showcasing her singing talent.

Fans gush over video of Paul PSquare's daughter singing. Photos: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

In the one-minute clip, Paul PSquare played the piano as his daughter sang to the tune. The music star seemed very impressed with his daughter’s ability and they ended up hugging each other.

See the cute video below:

Fans react to video of Paul PSquare and daughter

Paul PSquare and his daughter’s music video warmed the hearts of many fans with some of them gushing over Nadia’s talent. Read some of their comments below:

afumuzor:

“On a normal, co-parenting no suppose hard.”

omolaraibrahim:

“She say rude boy n Nadia.”

akure_souvenires:

“The family business must be passed from generation to generation.”

queen_c_jay:

“As it be peaceful co parenting.”

M_f_concept:

“e no kuku be fight coparenting no bad na.”

chikasonaniakor:

“So lovely to watch.”

mzjameelasbeauty:

“Beautiful to watch .”

datii_udi:

“@iamkingrudy Do a song with her sir!! .”

Cynthia.home_utensils:

“Awwwn so beautiful .”

blessynodb:

“Wow...amazing voice❤️.”

dr.sly___:

“Talent born Talent.... Rude boy n Nadia.”

chiideraa:

“Children are so cute.”

dazzlingbycandy:

“Wait until you see her dance e dey body ❤.”

adekunleyewnde:

“At least he is a good dad.”

Paul PSquare serenades girlfriend in public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul showed that he was every bit of a romantic after he showered his girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma with love and attention at Tunde Ednut's birthday party.

In a video from the event, the music star was seen singing one of his popular love songs to Ivy Ifeoma. His young girlfriend, who stood by his side, appeared very shy as she covered her face at intervals and smiled shyly at the public display of affection.

Recall that Paul Okoye and Ivy Ifeoma's relationship was made public in 2022 after he parted ways with his ex-wife and mother of his three kids, Anita Okoye.

Source: Legit.ng