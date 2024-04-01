Renowned Nigerian actress Regina Daniels addressed the matter of repeating her beautiful outfits

This came up after the actress recently wore an Ankara print gown she once for an occasion in August 2023

Fans and netizens quickly dragged the billionaire wife for doing so as she confessed ignorance of the unsaid rule with plans to go against it

Nigerian star actress Regina Daniels has told fans and netizens what to expect after she was called out for wearing one of her Ankara print gowns twice.

The actress posted some Instagram images from a recent family vacation to the village, but her admirers quickly pointed out that she had worn the same dress twice for separate events.

The outfit that the mother of one was wearing in her recent post was said to be a gown she had worn for an occasion in August of 2023.

Regarding this, Regina addressed the uproar by noting that she didn’t know celebrities were not allowed to wear their outfits more than twice.

“Okay I think I just learnt you cannot wear an outfit twice being a celebrity.”

The billionaire wife further mocked peeps, setting double standards for her by mentioning that she still had many outfits she had worn before that she would gladly repeat.

“What should I do lai dis? Because I have plenty fine clothes I have worn and will still wear o.”

