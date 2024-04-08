A Guinness record-holding lady recently opened up about her life with the world’s longest fingernails, revealing the unique challenges and adaptations required for daily tasks

She delved into the intricacies of her wardrobe choices and dressing techniques, accommodating her extraordinary nails

She satisfied public curiosity by sharing her strategies for managing personal hygiene activities with her lengthy nails

Dianna Armstrong, a lady who held the Guinness World Record for the longest fingernails, broke her silence in a comprehensive interview.

In the clip, she discussed various topics, including the methods she employed to dress herself and the specific types of clothing she was able to wear.

Furthermore, she addressed the public’s fascination by explaining how she managed to use the restroom and toilet facilities despite the considerable length of her nails.

Netizens react to the lady's interview

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hannan Ashraf said:

“She refuses to use her hands even when they are fine, She lives like a disabled person even when she's physically fine, but yes she's got mental problems clearly.”

Macben Dominic wrote:

“You guys help her cut it. She is literally suffering.”

EJ Camacho:

“Very stressful record it's affects your every moves, works and your everyday life.”

Ahyadie:

“Very beyond reason.”

Mensah Hanniel:

“This is the most stressful thing ever to do..Anyway did she became the richest person in the world after keeping these long fingernails. I don't know why people deliberately inflict pins into their lives.”

Nicole Papa:

“They are not getting payed.....so i cant find a reason why some people put themselves in such a pain and difficulty....k..you made your piece you took the first place...get a life...nove forward.”

Runwell Kamota:

“She can't even laugh properly.”

