Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently put her cooking skills on display to the surprise of many fans

Netizens were more concerned about the size of fish she was seen adding to her pot of food

While many of them complained about the small size of fish, others were surprised to see a billionaire’s wife cooking such a fish

Popular Nigerian actress and billionaire’s wife, Regina Daniels, has drawn the attention of many netizens with a video of her cooking.

In a clip that was posted on social media, the young movie star was seen preparing a meal of spaghetti and fish with the assistance of her stepdaughter and maid.

Video of Regina Daniels' cooking trends. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The video showed the billionaire’s wife whining her waist in the kitchen as she stirred the pot of sauce before adding several small cuts of fried fish into it, then her already prepared spaghetti.

After stirring in the spaghetti and sauce mixture, Regina also shared a photo of her finished product after the meal was plated.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

See the video below:

Reactions trail Regina Daniels’ cooking video

The video of Regina Daniels’ spaghetti and fish raised a series of interesting comments from netizens with many of them talking about the size of protein she added to the meal. A number of them noted that it was too small and wasn’t befitting a billionaire’s family.

Read some of their comments below:

f8warrihobaby:

“That is not looking like a billionaire fish o!”

ganiiyat_:

“So rich people sef dey cut fish like this .”

f8warrihobaby:

“Inflation reach billionaire side? The fish is not billionairing o!”

tolah_magxibeatz_:

“Are you sure your senator husband get money Abi na audio...I think I'm richer than your husband o...wetin I know.”

smartbenson9:

“Na wa o the fish size so emilokan reach here or I guess they just watching their weight.”

ka_mayowa:

“Billionaire sef dey cut fish small small . This economy reach everybody .”

Ct__diamond:

“Why them cut the fish tiny tiny for billionaire nau.”

stargielq:

“Tutus fish too cost.”

mabz_officiall:

“Laslas we Dey equal in terms of food .”

__deyinn:

“Shey d fish no too small bayii?.”

patriciaunua:

“So rich people too dey eat this kain fish. The different is that If I cook this kind food my account go hear am.”

ovwioba_2cute:

“For a billionaire, my pot better pass this one. I am sure many Nigerians get better kitchen pots than this and we nor be billionaire. The fish cut like that of a student during exams time. Na people just dey call them billionaire, they aren't.”

Regina Daniels adorns Muslim outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina showed off what she looked like when she dressed up as a Muslim.

She adorned a pink hijab on a long pink flowy gown, looking beautiful and colourful.

Her fans were impressed, as they gave different opinions about her look and hailed her beauty.

Source: Legit.ng