Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ brother Lawrence Ojeogwu, fondly known as Sweezy, buzzed the internet with his reaction to her new movie movie

Legit.ng previously reported that the movie star and her reported former lover, Somadina, starred in a new movie titled ‘My First Love"

Sweezy, just like every other Nigerian online, was stunned by the snippets of the movie as they referred to her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko

Lawrence Ojeogwu, brother to Nigerian actress Regina Daniels, has spoken out about her recent collaborative film with her ex-boyfriend Somadina Adinma.

Legit.ng previously reported that the fast-rising filmmaker and her ex-lover buzzed the internet with snippets and a flier of a movie they acted together.

Regina Daniels’ brother reacts to new movie My First Love. Credit: @rehina.daniels, @zweezzy1, @adinmasomadina

Source: Instagram

What caught the attention of many was the movie's title, “My First Love”.

Reacting to the announcement made online, Sweezy called the attention of the actress, whose husband has been clamouring on the bill that civilians should be allowed to own and carry firearms.

Sweezy fiercely told the actress to watch her steps, keeping in mind the billionaire's recent interest.

Her wrote:

“Remember Ned and gun story o.”

See his post below

Regina Daniels’ brother speaks to her new movie with Somadina Credit: @sweezyzy1

Legit.ng previously reported that the young actress spurred speculation and excitement on the internet concerning her last film with a leaked conversation between herself and her brother, Sweezy.

The post showed Sweezy asking a rather unusual question after being among the first to view Regina's latest video.

Concerned about one of the actors' health, he wanted to know if they were having unprotected intercourse in the actress' yet-to-be-released movie.

The mother of two was taken aback by the unexpected question and shared a screenshot of her chat with her followers.

