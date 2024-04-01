Samklef has made his grievance known to Seun Kuti for supporting social media activist, Verydarkman

The former music producer called Verydarkman and Seun Kuti ex-cell mates and noted that Kuti talks too much

He stated that when Verydarkman is contesting for president, Kuti would go in for the vice president

Nigerian former music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef, has slammed Seun Kuti for throwing his weight behind Verydarkman after he was arrested.

Legit.ng had reported that Kuti had begged those behind the social media activist's arrest to please forgive him and allow him to go.

In a new post, Samklef who relocated abroad a few years ago said that Kuti and Verydarkman were ex-cell mates. He also called Kuti a noisy person.

Samklef slams Seun Kuti over Verydarkman. Photo credit @verydarkman/@seunkuti/@samklef

Source: Instagram

Samklef gives Kut new title

Not done taking a swipe at the two people, the former music producer stated that when Verydarkman is contesting for president, Kuti would be his vice president.

He told his fans to call the two of them very nosy people anytime they see them.

Recall that fans were taken a back when they saw Verydarkman and Kuti playing video games in his house.

The social media activist had visited Lagos and was in Kuti's house to greet him.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Samklef about Kuti and Verydarkman. Here are some of the comments below:

@oluwavirus:

"Wow, old fool."

@hair_room01:

"Keypad warrior."

@originalphonedealz;

'If a failure and a coward had a child, it will be screaming Samklef, like gosh, so irritating.'

@iamnasboi:

"How Wzkid take sit down with Samklef? I dey always reason am."

@ladyque_1:

"Samklef is too dull for someone that produced don’t dull."

@tough_mamba:

"I am so sorry guys na me swear for Samklef.

@_urbandj:

"We the Brotherhood reject Samklef, the Sisterhood can have him please."

@mr.commonsense_:

"Very Dark Man may not be perfect, but Samklef is a nuisance of no particular value to the society. Normallly, Samklef has no reason to be visible. Like who are you bro?"

@ayomi___x:

"No seun slander will be tolerated!!! Samclef seun is not your mate!."

@p.a.n.y.a_:

"Samklef just dey Pained say VDM became bigger than his whole failed career within just a few months."

Samklef warns Davido

Meanwhile, Samklef had warned Davido not to interfere in Verydarkman's case after he was arrested.

He noted that he had forgiven Davido of all his sins but he was ready to drag him like a generator if he involved himself in Verydarkman's case.

Samklef reminded him of how he silenced some people about a case involving him.

