Tunde Ednut is happy that his friend Verydarkman has been released finally after spending some days in detention

The activist was arrested and his lawyer said Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo, and Samklef were behind his arrest and detention

After he was released, Ednut shared the good news and noted that some strong men behind the scenes worked to ensure he was released

Former Nigerian singer-turned-blogger, Tunde Ednut is happy that Martin Otse, better known as Verydarkman has been released from detention after he was kept in police custody for one week.

Legit.ng had reported that former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, had announced his release but it was greeted with mixed feelings from Nigerians.

In his post, Ednut said that strong men behind the scenes worked to ensure that the activist was released after so much noise. He also welcomed him back home.

Tunde Ednut hails Verydarkman after release. Photo credit @verydarkman/@israeldmw

Source: Instagram

Ednut didn't mention names

Ednut stated that he would not mention any names in the caption of the welcome note to his friend. He also told his fans to check his previous post if they wanted to know the names of the people who were responsible for helping the social media activist.

Recall that Verydarkman and Ednut have been friends for a while. The social media activist gifted Ednut a cow when he celebrated his birthday earlier in the year.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Tunde Ednu about Verydarkman's release. Here are some of the3 comments below:

@asa_bekee__:

"Ayah your boyfriend don come out."

@uchenwachikodinaka:

"Jesus paid it all for him o."

@idrisrecky:

"Just one week in cell, and he's all skinny. He's now looking like a VeryMadMan. The guy don humble. He really learnt the hard way."

@moore_reen:

"Which men? And he spent more than a week in prison."

@whizdom_ix:

"He lose weight,lose height join,He really learned the hard way."

@lindaberry222:

"VDM you won't believe that Bobrisky won best dressed Female while you are away?"

@nkechi.nweje:

"I thank God for your Freedom. Truth is bitter why? May God keep you safe. What makes a mam is. 'When you fall , you get up and dust yourself then move, yeah

@queenwokoma:

"E come lean, Abi na my eyes?"

@iamtosin91:

"Men mount indeed."

@beredible__zoe:

"Men de, but he stay there for 2 weeks. God is see this men way de for people, abeg make this type of men avoid me."

Verydarkman sends message to haters

Legit.ng had reported that Verydrkman had sent messages to the people who were responsible for his arrest. The likes of Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo, and Blessing CEO were addressed in the video.

He said that they could not break his spirit no matter how much they tired.

In the video, he called Blessing CEO a prostitute. He noted that all the people he called were part of the decadence affecting the youths.

Source: Legit.ng