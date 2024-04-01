Samklef and Nasboi are at war over a post by the former music producer about Verydarkman and Seun Kuti

In the post, Samklef slammed Kuti and VDM for standing by each other as he called them different names

Nasboi had taken to the comments section to react to the post and Samkleft slammed him for his comment

All seemed not well between Nigerian former music producer, Samuel Oguachba, aka Samklef, and skit maker, Lawal Michael Bolaji, better known as Nasboi.

Legit.ng had reported that Samklef had taken a swipe at Seun Kuti after Verydarkman was released from detention. In the comments section, Nasboi said he wondered how Samklef and Wizkid had been relating together.

Responding to the skit maker's comment, Samklef who had warned Davido days ago called Nasboi out. He noted that his comedy was disapprovingly bad. He also took a swipe at his parents.

Nasboi reacts to Samklef's call-out

Also responding to the call out by Samklef, the content creator stated that he was just wondering and didn't mean any harm.

He addressed the former music producer as a big brother.

Nasboi calls fans for the help

Taking to the comments section again, Nasboi said that Samkleft needed his April medication and he called out to fans for help.

According to him, the medication cost N65k as he asked them to contribute money for it.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the exchange of words between Nasboi and Samklef. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamnasboi:

"Gather here to raise money for samklefs April medication. 65,300."

@callmemarvy_:

"Insult Nasboi as much as you want but Wack Comedy? Please Samklef please."

@evacomedytv_:

"I Dey support anybody wey no like vdm so I support Samklef on this one."

@mheenarh__:

"Like see what Samklef reduced himself too, person wey suppose dey Don jazzy’s level."

@iam__blacksuperman:

"It was raining sense and Samklef decided to use an umbrella. No wonder he’s this foolish."

@darey_moses:

"You can’t drag a comedian you won’t win."

@ring705investmentltd:

"You mention person papa and mama name for conversation, if den beat you for street now you go learn."

@loord_vybe:

"I wan confess; na me swear for Samklef."

@__tybee_:

"His comedy isn’t wack tho."

@itsofficialitopa:

"Even @iamnasboi small music blow pass Samklef entire music career."

