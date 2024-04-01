Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has been in the news a lot recently, and most of it has not been for good reasons

The latest, which has got people talking, is a post shared online by a makeup artist who called out the crossdresser and accused him of owing her

In the viral post, the makeup artist accused the crossdresser of being a chronic debtor who has made life difficult for him as Bob continues to owe him

Famous Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has been on the front pages of many tabloids recently, and it doesn't seem like that is about to change anytime soon.

A recent post shared online by a makeup artist called Zinys_pro_mua sparked massive social media reactions.

Nigerian makeup artist Ziny trends online as he calls out crossdresser Bobrisky. Photo credit: @zinys_pro_mua/@bobrisky

Source: Instagram

In the viral post, Zinys called out Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky, accusing him of owing him thousands of naira for the makeup services he rendered to him.

He noted that Bobrisky is very inhuman, with no shame in him. Zinys shared in her post how difficult it was to glam the crossdresser.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Why doing Bobrisky's makeup is hard?" Zinys shares

In her post, Zinys_pros revealed that working on Bobrisky's face was challenging. He shared that applying powder on Bobrisky's face entails extra effort.

Zinys also noted that applying foundation on his skin is a different type of challenge that nearly drove him up the wall.

The makeup artist averred that despite all of these challenges, Bobrisky still dares to owe him.

See Ziny's post calling out Bobrisky over his debts below:

Reactions as Makeup artist calls Bobrisky out

Here are some of the reactions that trailed makeup artist's post slamming:

@beautybybeverly__:

"I taught someone paid wey you show us screenshot that time."

@uzors.glam:

"So just for the one job bob didn’t pay for , you turned on him over night ??? People Dey sha , I think say you bin Dey praise bob befor?? Mitchhhewww."

@preshmakeovers_:

"You want this ur acct to go down….hmmmm."

@bimz_pro:

"Shebi he carry Una go chop dinner for oriental. Maybe na the money una use take chop so."

@cici.ronke:

"No worry he go pay you . He dey wait make dem credit am there N1,000,000 wey he win as best dressed."

@slayed.by.elb:

"You even sabi glam pass that he present makeup artist wey dy do P.A work hope say nor be free glam that one Dey do too shaa oo."

@bambam_omoge:

"Na pride no make Bob call this guy back. Low key Bob misses his magic touch on his face cus nobody does it better than Zinny."

@_be_jhay__:

"Rest nahh...shey everything don go y are you now bringing it up again tagging portable knowing full well that the are having issuesissues isn't called for oga."

@reginachukwu:

"Ziny o gbadun."

@ifeoluwa_mia:

"Abeg make we see d bfore and after d makeup na him we go take know if you sabi or not."

Crossdresser James Brown drags senior colleague, Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when James Brown went online to call out his senior colleague, Bobrisky.

He noted at the time that he was the latest queen in town, and it was time for Bobrisky to pack her bag and go.

James Brown further noted in the viral clip that it was his time to shine because Bobrisky's time had passed.

Source: Legit.ng