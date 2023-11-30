Gafgold, an upcoming artist, has taken to social media to call out Bobrisky for breach of agreement

According to the young man, he paid the crossdresser N200k to market his song, and for two weeks, he heard nothing from him

The singer shared proof of their chat as well as receipt of payment as proof that he upheld his part of the agreement

Popular socialite Bobrisky has been called out on social media for failing to deliver on a job he was paid for.

An upcoming artist, Gafgold, took to X, formerly Twitter, with proof that he paid the crossdresser N200k after begging to promote his song.

Gafgold calls out crossdresser Bobrisky Photo credit: @bobrisky222/@gafgold

According to him, Bobrisky promised same-day delivery for the promotion, but two weeks later, nothing happened, and he stopped replying to his messages.

Gafgold called on Nigerians to come to his rescue, he shared screenshots of his chat with the crossdresser as well as proof of payment.

"Hi, my fellow Nigerians, please help me beg Bobrisky to refund me. It's not easy being an independent, upcoming artist. I dropped a new song, "Sokinso", my first street lamba, and part of the influencer marketing plan involved Bobrisky. Payment was made to her personal account, with a promise of same-day delivery. But it's been two weeks now, and since the payment was received, she stopped replying to my DMs. I've been messaging her every day with no response."

In follow-up tweets, Gafgold shared proof of the crossdresser calling him after seeing his tweets about the N200k debt and eventually blocked him.

"Nigerians can you see ?? He/she saw my tweet and still had to say this wow. Which kind person be, this? Please refund me bobrisky."

"Nigerians come to my rescue please. Bobrisky don block me everywhere o. She/he no refund my money jesu mi o. Oti shami ni blocking. Bobrisky please refund my money."

Reactions to Gafgold calling out Bobrisky

Netizens expressed different opinions on social media, read some of the comments gathered below:

@Diamondarl:

"Why will you ask bob to influence for you? With all the stories flying around about him/her."

@abazwhyllzz:

"You go dey trust person wey no even trust wetin God give am."

@chukkysmiles_:

"From the way he was just dropping “?” You go know say Sapa hold the werey. You’ve done your bit. Use lawyer collect your money with damages. Btw. Na man you Dey call her?"

@a_light_piece:

"What was Bobrisky thinking? That you won't speak up? Mehn, I hãte it when someone feels they can scam someone and go scotfree."

@dammiedammie35:

"This is very very bad though , how do people get paid for a service and not render it? Na there my mind go dey."

@Kotosiafaze:

"The moment I read where you said “She” I know you are not yet ready to be serious in life, Bobrisky scammed you and you still get time to remember he is she? You de mad maka chi, it’s obvious scammers have scammed you online because normally for you to call him her, you be mugu."

@Julius_Chinwe:

"Person wey no trust the work of God naim you dey trust? I hope you and your lawyer get your money back with damages."

@JustDirmax:

"When bobrisky went from 1M to 200k, You should have suspected, Trust me you’re not the first she abi he is doing this kind of thing to."

